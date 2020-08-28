Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed To Hospital Bed Despite Being Paralyzed Says Father

It seems if the law can’t kill you they will dehumanize you in anyway possible. Jacob Blake is now the victim of racial profiling even after his brutal shooting.

As spotted on TMZ it seems officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin are doing the most to further infuriate people of color. Blake’s father, also named Jacob, has revealed that his son is being treated like a criminal even as he lays in a hospital. On Thursday, August 27 he told the press that he was able to visit him only to find that he was handcuffed to the bed.

Naturally the sight disturbed the elder. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?” he asked. Furthermore he has yet to get direct answers on why he was arrested and remains shackled. “I told him, ‘You thought Daddy wasn’t going to see my son?’ He grabbed my hand, held it real tight and started weeping, telling me how much he loved me … It was a feeling I can’t describe” he added.

This news sent shock waves throughout the local community and online causing more uproar against the Kenosha Police Department. Several have asked for the prompt resignation of the Kenosha County sheriff and the chief of the Kenosha Police Department following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the fatal shootings of two protesters. Furthermore all signs point to the department letting 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, to leave the scene after several eyewitnesses identified him as the shooter.

But this is America.

