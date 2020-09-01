LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Reopening on October 1

One of the Greater Cleveland area’s most well-known attractions is opening back up this fall.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is opening back up on Oct. 1, with changes in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Fall Flyer will operate two rides a day from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets for the Fall Flyer will be available starting on Sept. 8. You can get tickets by calling 330-439-5708 or clicking, here.

CVSC is also bringing back its popular Polar Express event starting on Nov. 6 and lasting until Dec. 20. This will the 27th year that the well-loved Christmas event will take place.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

To get tickets for the Polar Express, click here. The CVSC website will be the only place to secure admission for those Holiday rides.

Tickets will go on sale to members on Sept. 22, and to non-members on Oct. 14. They also should “be purchased in groups of four or six” with train cars only operating at reduced capacity than usual.

Those who were able to get admission for the train rides are going to be required to take temperature checks, along with filling out questionnaires. There is also a mask mandate in place in which guests much have on facial coverings at all time except when eating and drinking.

Another major change is the lack of a cafe car. It will not be in used this year, instead encouraging guests to bring their own snacks and drinks, though alcohol and fast-food will be banned.

To get your tickets, and for more information on the new coronavirus guidelines, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images