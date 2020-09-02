New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has released its list of which celebrities are going to compete in the upcoming fall season of the show. One name has a lot of people reacting.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Among the names announced is Carole Baskin from Netflix’s ‘Tiger King.’ She is best known as one of Joe Exotic’s foes on the popular streaming program.

Baskin’s inclusion has been broadcasted on the network that carries ‘DWTS,’ and she is not the only person planning to dance on the ballroom floor.

From Complex:

According to Variety, the rest of the cast includes Nelly, Justin Machado, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley, and Cheer coach Monica Aldama. Also featured in the 2020 Season is Kaitlyn Bristowe of the Bachelorette, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, and The Real host Jeannie Mai, who is currently engaged to Jeezy.

The new season of ‘DWTS’ on ABC kicks off on Sep. 14 with Tyra Banks as host, instead of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Having Baskin in the cast has raised some eyebrows due to her newfound notoriety as a result of ‘King.’ Fans of the breakthrough Netflix docuseries believe that she had murdered her husband Don Lewis and “fed him to her tigers.”

Lewis disappeared in 1997 before he was “legally declared dead” five years later.

Still, that didn’t stop internet users from reacting online to the news of Baskin joining ‘DWTS.’ Here are some of the reactions below:

Carole Baskin kills her husband and she gets put on Dancing With the Stars??? America in a nutshell — Prince Daniel III (@go_ACC_) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin killed her husband & took everything from Joe Exotic and still got cast on Dancing With the Stars??? pic.twitter.com/jI8aCNUrIh — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin after she loses Dancing With the Stars pic.twitter.com/TO1lcE2C8s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2020

logged on. saw carole baskin is gonna be on dancing with the stars. logged off. — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 2, 2020

Carole Baskin when her assigned Dancing with the Stars dancer doesn’t follow her leadpic.twitter.com/g7yJBwbmzF — María Britto Farías💜 (@MariaBrittoF) September 2, 2020

nev schulman & carole baskin are both on dwts this season? calling it now, he will use google image reverse search to solve the mystery of her missing husband. — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) September 2, 2020

I dont want to see Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars. I want to see effing Joe Exotic. — Bionic Ben (@Benaskren) September 2, 2020

Nelly and Carole Baskin are on tv together and it’s still only September, we are all in hell pic.twitter.com/ItwC37NaC2 — Collin Bennett (@collinbennett9) September 2, 2020

Now let’s see whether or not Baskin will end up winning Season 29 of ‘DWTS!’

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless and Getty Images

Third Picture, First through Third Video and First Through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Complex