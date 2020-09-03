CLOSE
Kanye West Addresses Being A Paid Slave and God Made Him Hijack The VMA’s

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

It all went down on Nick Cannon’s lil podcast.

Stephanie Mills went Live to say she just can’t keep going on being your secret ‘supporter’ ♫, according to the original Dorthy from the Wiz, living legend R&B singer, Stephanie Mills, she felt that Ye’ was off his meds and he as well as Nick Cannon are acting like ‘Paid Slaves’. All of this came after Kanye making a run for the White House and Nick Cannon supporting the idea.

So Yeezy took a seat at the table in ‘Nick Cannon’s Class’.

Kanye West went Live on Nick Cannon’s podcast to address being called a ‘Paid Slave’ and not only does Jesus walk with him he also talks to him too because that is the reason he jumped on the stage at the VMA’s and snatched the mic out of Taylor Swifts hands then continued to go on a rant.

That’s right not mental illness but God.

According to Kanye West

“My last name’s a slave name. Where is home, exactly, Stephanie?,”

Take a look at the interview videos below

