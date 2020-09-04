CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
TUNE IN – Get Healthy, Stay Healthy: Conversations with MetroHealth, a Virtual Event Series

TUNE IN Wednesday, September 17th at 12noon as we kick off “Get Healthy, Stay Healthy: Conversations with MetroHealth” a Virtual Event Series! Our sister station Z107.9’s very own Ro Digga will be talking with Shanail R. Berry, MD about the importance of staying on track with vaccinations, well-childcare, adult health and wellness and Medicare Wellness Visits.

MetroHealth Virtual Event Series

Source: Radio One Cleveland / Radio One Cleveland

Watch LIVE on 93.1 WZAK, Z107.9 or Praise Cleveland’s Facebook page or on wzakcleveland.com!

MetroHealth is taking important steps to ensure you are safe and comfortable coming in to all our clinics. Again, visit metrohealth.org/appointments , and be sure to schedule the care you need.

