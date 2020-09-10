The Bijou Star Files: Tamar’s Boyfriend Went Live Saying She Attacked Him

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 10, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Speaks, Claims He Never Touched Tamar and Was Attacked [Video]

David Adefeso is speaking out in his own defense. Read More

Drake Shares a Photo Of His Son Adonis Going To School! (Photos)

Drake is no longer been hiding his kid from the world or vice versa, cause he shared yet another adorable picture of Adonis going to school today! Read More

‘Girlfriends’ Creator Mara Brock Akil Signs Overall Deal With Netflix To Create New Original Content

Mara Brock Akil has given us amazing scripted content such as “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” and “Being Mary Jane.” Now she will be creating all-new original content for Netflix. Read More

Niecy Nash Talks About Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Don’t Feel Like My Marriage Is My Coming Out Of Anywhere, But Rather A Going Into Myself & Being Honest About Who I Love”

Niecy Nash is currently living in marital bliss after she revealed that she and singer/ songwriter Jessica Betts tied the knot. Read More

Mary J. Blige Says She’s Not Interested In Participating In A Verzuz Battle—“I Don’t Wanna Do It”

Mary J. Blige was recently asked if she would be interested in going head-to-head in a Verzuz battle—and the answer is sure to disappoint her highly devoted fanbase. Read More

People On Twitter React To Joe Budden Saying He Plays With His Dog’s Privates To Make Them “Feel Good”

Joe Budden is no stranger to his name trending, but he just cannot catch a break these past two weeks.. Read More

Donald Trump Jr. Speaks On Thug Kyle Rittenhouse Killing 2 People In Kenosha: ‘We All Do Stupid Things At 17’

Donald Trump Jr. was grilled by “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, who asked him about his father’s recent visit to Kenosha. She specifically questioned why Donald Trump met with police and not with Jacob’s family. “Those police that he was speaking to weren’t involved in that incident,” Read More

Amazon To Hire 33,000 Corporate & Technology Workers With An Average $150,000 Annual Salary—Company Will Also Hold Its 1ST Annual Virtual Career Day

Popular online retailer Amazon just announced that in addition to holding its 1st annual Virtual Career Day, the company is also looking to hiring 33,000 employees with six-figure salaries. Read More

Donald Trump Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has just been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Read More

Rochester, New York Police Chief La’Ron Singletary & The Entire Police Command Staff Officially Resign Following Intense Criticism Of Daniel Prude Case—He Says Backlash Is “An Attempt To Destroy His Character”

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary held a recent press conference announcing his early retirement after 20 years and pointed the flood of protests and criticism as the reason why. Read More

Drama Series Based On ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Lands At Peacock With A Two-Season Order (Update)

It looks like the drama series “Bel-Air,” which is based on the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” will be coming to the streaming service Peacock really soon. Read More

Florida Man Kills Mother in Argument Over Orange Juice

A Florida man admitted to killing his mother in an argument over orange juice, police have claimed. Read More

Danny Glover, Angela Davis, and Others Stand in Solidarity with Jussie Smollett in Open Letter: ‘We Believe Jussie, Not the CPD’

Jussie Smollett’s activist friends have come together to sign an open letter calling for justice amid his battle with the City of Chicago. Read More

Andy Cohen Reacts to Fans Demanding Kris Jenner Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hill

Andy Cohen has responded to fans demanding Kris Jenner join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise. Read More

Why Halle Berry Says Her Best Actress Oscar Is One of Her ‘Biggest Heartbreaks’

“Just because I won an award doesn’t mean that, magically, the next day, there was a place for me.” Read More

Essence Cleared of Toxic Workplace Allegations Following Independent Review, Richelieu Dennis to Continue as Owner and Chair

Independent investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and an overall toxic work culture at Essence revealed nothing to substantiate the claims, according to the company. Read More

Caster Semenya Loses Appeal Against Swiss Supreme Court’s Decision To Restrict Female Athletes With Naturally High Testosterone Levels

South African middle-distance runner and two-time Olympic champion Mokgadi Caster Semenya OIB has lost her appeal against the Swiss court’s new restriction of naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes. Read More

Academy Announces Inclusion Requirements For Best Picture Category

The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag began trending five years ago, and since that time, Hollywood has been in a constant state of self-reflection. But in June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a diversity component to the Oscars. Read More

New York Appeals Court Denies R. Kelly’s Request For Bail

An appeals court in New York upheld the decision by a federal judge on Tuesday to keep R. Kelly behind bars while he awaits multiple trials on child pornography charges, Billboard reports. Read More

NENE LEAKES NOT PLANNING TO SUE BRAVO …Despite Apparent Bad Blood

Rumors of a looming discrimination lawsuit against Bravo has absolutely nothing to do with NeNe Leakes whatsoever … Read More

Iman Shumpert Clarifies A Comment He Made About Teyana Taylor Not Having Any Stretch Marks After Her Recent Pregnancy

On Tuesday, Iman Shumpert took to his Instagram story and said, “I searched Teyana body at least 3 times are Rue got here…not one stretch mark…sound the alarm lol. That dirty 30 gone be turnt.” Read More

Donald Trump Caught On Tape Admitting To Downplaying Coronavirus In Early Stages Of Pandemic

Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed U.S. coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous and highly contagious. Read More

