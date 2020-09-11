The Bijou Star Files: Mary J. Blige Was Perturbed With at Diana Ross

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 11, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Remembering September 11, 2020

Today marks the 19th anniversary of September 11, 2001. That morning, 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston, Newark and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. The planes were flown into the iconic World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Whether you were watching the tragic events unfold on TV, were too young to understand at the time or weren’t even born yet, that fateful day changed the course of our daily lives forever.

Mary J. Blige Was ‘Really Pissed’ When Diana Ross Flicked Lil Kim’s Breast At The 1999 VMAs

It’s been 20 years since that infamous moment when Diana Ross flicked Lil Kim’s breast at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999, and Mary J. Blige, who was on the stage at the time, revealed that she wasn’t happy about it. Read More

Mary J. Blige On Her ‘Power’ Character, ‘Queenpin’ Monet: I Still Have Girlfriends That Are Like Her

Entertainment icon, Mary J. Blige recently opened up, sharing some insight into her life, how she’s handled this pandemic, and her new “Power Book II: Ghost” character Monet. Read More

Tyrese Opens Up About The Effects Of Colorism During His Childhood; “I Just Never Felt Attractive”

“Sweet Lady” singer Tyrese Gibson has long been regarded as a sex-symbol over the course of his illustrious career. However, the 41-year-old recently revealed that growing up; he was viewed as less than due to his dark complexion, which left him teased and outcast by many. Read More

NFL’S JOSH BELLAMY ARRESTED FOR COVID LOAN FRAUD… Allegedly Blew Money On Gucci

NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday after officials say he misused government loans intended to help struggling businesses survive the COVID pandemic on lavish items like Gucci, Dior and casino trips. Read More

Caitlyn Jenner Says No One Told Her ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Was Ending–Says She Found Out On The News

It looks like Ms. Caitlyn Jenner may have been left out of the family business once again. Caitlyn breaks her silence, and tells all about how she got word of the hit series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” coming to the end of its 14 season run. Read More

Trump Says He Feels No Responsibility To Understand Anger Of Black Americans In New Woodward Book

How can the “leader” of America part his mouth to say he has no responsibility to understand the “anger and pain” felt by Black Americans? At a time when racial tension is at its peak for reasons that are transparent and logical. Read More

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Mary Crosby Married Her Late Grandmother’s Husband & Inherited The Family Business

One of the newest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars is creating a lot of buzz ahead of its series premiere on Bravo, Nov. 11. Read More

Porsha Williams Said There Are “No” Wedding Plans, Fueling Break-Up Rumors With Dennis McKinley

There may or may not be trouble in paradise for Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinnley. In fact, the reality star seemingly alluded to the pair not walking down the aisle. Read More

Cardi B Hired A Private Investigator To Arrest Teenage Trump Supporter Who Leaked Her Address: His Parents Were Shook

“WAP” rapper Cardi B says that her public disdain for President Donald Trump has made her a target for his supporters. She alleged that one went as far as getting her address, posted it online, and told people to vandalize her house. She said during an Instagram Live: Read More

T.I. Urges People To Buy Property With Their Government Funds Instead Of Expensive Clothes

T.I. is sharing advice on what he believes those who receive government assistance should do with the money. The rapper and businessman is heavily involved in the Black community and is continuously promoting Black wealth, so it comes as no surprise when he took to his social media to share a message on buying property. Read More

Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws name from Director of Ohio Department of Health consideration

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office issues the statement Thursday evening. Read More

Twitter to label, remove false election outcome tweets and vote rigging claims

Many Americans are expected to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to delay election results. Read More

Kiely Williams Throws Some Not So Subtle Shade At Her Former 3LW Group Mate Naturi Naughton

Kiely Williams apparently has more to say about her former 3LW group mate Naturi Naughton following reports that Naturi’s new album will explore some of the feeling she had after “being ousted” from the former girl group. Read More

It Ain’t Over: The Kardashians Rumored to Be Signing a Streaming Deal with Netflix, Apple, or Amazon

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is over at E!, but that doesn’t mean the show is gone for good. Read More

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Boyfriend David Adefeso Wants Out of ‘Get Ya Life,’ Afraid Show Will Make Him Look Bad

Tamar Braxton’s ex, David Adefeso, filed for a restraining order against her in Los Angeles earlier this week and later went public with his version of their dysfunctional relationship. Read More

Alicia Keys Teams Up With NFL to Launch $1 Billion Fund for Black-Owned Businesses [Video]

Alicia Keys has teamed up with the NFL to launch a $1 billion endowment fund to help Black businesses and their communities. Read More

