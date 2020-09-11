CLOSE
Uncensored: Tyrese Say’s “I Just Never Felt Attractive” [VIDEO]

Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Shame on him!!  Lady’s can you believe this, the man that made you all melt when he belted out ‘Be my sweettttt lady….’ ♫, then had Taraji P Henson looking like Miss Celie from The Color Purple 5.0 in ‘Baby Boy’ as Jody, singer/actor, Tyrese, didn’t feel the same way about himself as you ladies felt about him?

Here’s why.

In a clip from TV One’s Uncensored scheduled to air this Sunday on TV One, the Grammy nominated,  Black Rose, Tyrese, opened up about he was effected by colorism as a child and that he never looked at himself as being attractive.

“I had never felt a piece of handsome,” “I had never felt a piece of being cute. I had never heard compliments throughout my childhood. I never got any attention from the ladies.”

Take a look at the clip from Tyrese on TV One’s Uncensored below

