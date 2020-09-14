CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Amazon Looking to Fill 2,400 Openings in the Cleveland Area

Amazon is once again expanding in Cleveland.

The tech giant is seeking 2,400 new hires locally as part of a release in which they are hiring 100,000 new staffers, part-time and full-time, all over the nation.

Positions in The Land include “Amazon locker team member, full-time warehouse and seasonal warehouse roles.”

Some of the jobs might even have bonuses up to $500.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Job duties include packing customer orders, shipping and logistics.

Benefits include:

  • Health, vision and dental insurance

  • 401(k) with 50% company match

  • Up to 20 weeks paid parental leave

There is also going to be a “virtual career day” taking place on Sept. 16 for potential employees to meet with recruiters.

To learn more about the jobs and Amazon, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

