Kanye West P****d On His Grammy Literally And Put In Twitter Timeout [VIDEO]

50th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Maybe this is the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because they are working on their newest project Keeping Up With Kanye West.

Kanye West was walking on water last week, now this week he is making it rain on his Grammy.

Kanye West has been going on a tirade for the past couple of days on Twitter because he feels enslaved by the music industry, according to Kanye he has enough money where he should be able to buy his freedom and that he has enough money where he doesn’t need them.   Kanye declared he will refrain from making new music until he owns the rights to his masters and is freed from various contracts.  He also directed people that were wanting to contact a white supremacist to contact Randall Forbes while sharing his contact info in the Tweet, then he was placed in Twitter timeout for 12 hours.

However 12 hours is long time to not express yourself on social media so Kanye West took his talents as well as protest to IG where he proceeded to place one of his Grammy Awards in a toilet then urinate for a long time on it proclaiming that ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE !   You get the correlation right, free, pee, relieving himself, the artistry of urine leaving your body is like someone being set free, while stepping on your oppressor (that’s what the urine hitting the Grammy represents)?…sorry we digressed.   A protest that he captured on video himself.  All of this while he still trying to run for President of The United States in 2020.

We must continue to pray for brother Kanye West to keep his held up high looking north.

Take a look at Yeezy’s latest antics video below.

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE !

50th Annual Grammy Awards
