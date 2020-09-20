CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: The 2020 ‘Light Up the Lake’ Event in Cleveland Has Now Been Cancelled For Good

A Cleveland tradition had been rescheduled from the summer to right before fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rearranged Light Up the Lake Fourth of July has now been cancelled this year, as announced by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

The organization made the decision to postpone in May based on the Ohio Department of Health’s recommendations to avoid mass gatherings, but rescheduled the event for Sept. 19.

Now that Sept. 19 has come and gone, no such fireworks event has taken place on that particular date.

According to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, they mentioned that the festivities were not going to happen at all in 2020.

 

