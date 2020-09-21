Lil Baby Requests Primary Custody In Child Support Battle With Baby Mama

Lil Baby is in the midst of some family drama. The Atlanta rapper and his baby mama, Ayesha Howard, are arguing about child support in court, and he’s seeking primary custody.

The former couple shares a 5-year-old son, Jason. But now their back and forth is getting extra bitter, and it seems to be coming down to her wanting a lot more money, and Lil Baby thinking he’s already been providing plenty.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s what’s up — the rapper has been going back and forth with Ayesha Howard for weeks after she accused him of failing to pay for their son Jason‘s schooling, which she says resulted in the boy being kicked out. Ayesha then filed legal docs — obtained by TMZ — seeking a declaration of paternity and child support from Lil Baby, claiming he has a net worth in excess of $4 million … which includes money he makes on various endorsement deals. She says one of these deals involves the use of a photo of their son.

Howard points to Lil Baby’s trappings of a successful rapper as evidence he needs to come off more dough.

She also claims Lil Baby owns at least 7 luxury vehicles, including 2, million-dollar Lamborghinis. By contrast, Ayesha claims she makes less than $25k per year. In response … the rapper fired back with legal docs of his own, claiming he already covers “all expenses for the care, support and maintenance” of their son, along with providing regular support payments. On top of that, Lil Baby wants the court to grant joint legal custody of Jason … and he’s seeking primary physical custody. Ayesha claims Lil Baby has never sought primary custody before, and alleges it was done “in a retaliatory fashion and in an attempt to punish, harass, threaten and intimidate.” Don’t expect this to be settled out of court anytime soon. View this post on Instagram Lil baby need to bring me my baby I miss him now 🥺😔💙😍 A post shared by GOLDEN✨ (@littlems.golden) on Mar 22, 2020 at 8:04pm PDT

