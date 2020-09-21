Local News: Unique Book Signing Pays Tribute to Tamir Rice

With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks to name a few in 2020, at the hands of law enforcement that were hired to protest and serve us, sparking protest all over the world in the name of systemic racism, unfortunately there were others that came before them that justice was never served, however here in Cleveland the name Tamir Rice still lives and the works that were set in motion because of his death still carries on.

A unique book signing in Cleveland Sunday paid special tribute to Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy gunned down by Cleveland police in 2014 while he was playing with a toy gun outside the Cudell Recreation Center, and the work his mother, Samaria Rice, has done since his death.

The book is titled "Antiracism and Universal Design for Learning" written by Andratesha Fritzgerald with the forward written by Tamir Rice's mother Samaria Rice.