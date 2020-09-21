CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Local News: Unique Book Signing Pays Tribute to Tamir Rice

Justice For Black Lives

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks to name a few in 2020, at the hands of law enforcement that were hired to protest and serve us, sparking protest all over the world in the name of systemic racism, unfortunately there were others that came before them that justice was never served, however here in Cleveland the name Tamir Rice still lives and the works that were set in motion because of his death still carries on.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A unique book signing in Cleveland Sunday paid special tribute to Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy gunned down by Cleveland police in 2014 while he was playing with a toy gun outside the Cudell Recreation Center, and the work his mother, Samaria Rice,  has done since his death.

The book is titled “Antiracism and Universal Design for Learning” written by Andratesha Fritzgerald with the forward written by Tamir Rice’s mother Samaria Rice.  Read More

View this post on Instagram

Please come out to support! We hope to see you there.

A post shared by Tamir Rice Foundation (@tamirricefoundation) on

Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET
1 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Andratesha Fritzgerald , Antiracism and Universal Design for Learning , book , Cleveland , Samaria Rice , Tamir Rice

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium
Dave Chappelle Raw Emmy Speech Includes A Teachable…
 2 hours ago
09.21.20
10 items
10 Times Billy Porter Pushed Boundaries On The…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
10 items
10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The…
 1 day ago
09.20.20
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes…
 3 days ago
09.19.20
Exclusives
Close