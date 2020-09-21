LOCAL NEWS: Menchie’s Has Shut Down Their Frozen Yogurt Spots in Northeast Ohio

If you are a fan of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, then we have some sad news to share.

The popular sweet treat chain has announced on Sept. 21 that they are closing their locations in Northeast Ohio for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The locations in Avon, Boardman, Brooklyn, Fairlawn, North Canton and Westlake are among stores included in the closures. If you miss your local store, you can take a ride out to Wadsworth, the Menchie’s remains open.

