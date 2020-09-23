The Bijou Star Files: Vanessa Bryant Is Kicking Butts And Takin Names

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 23, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Vanessa Bryant Slams Her Mother for Having ‘Audacity’ to Give Negative TV Interview

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out against her mother, Sofia Urbieta Laine, after she gave an interview claiming Vanessa kicked her out of the house not long after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant earlier this year Read More

VANESSA BRYANT Sues L.A. County Sheriff OVER LEAKED PHOTOS AT HELICOPTER CRASH SITE

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says shortly following this tragic crash, Sheriff Villanueva sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take and share non-official pictures of this nature.” Read More

LisaRaye McCoy Shames Bisexual Men, Says ‘They Gotta Be Outed’ [Video]

During a recent episode of the web series Cocktails With Queens, actress LisaRaye McCoy made some rather disappointing comments about bisexual men. Read More

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For A Second Season At Starz

It looks like the saga of the “Power” franchise will continue as Starz has ordered a second season of the first “Power” spinoff “Power Book II: Ghost.” Read More

SIZZLER STICK A FORK IN US!!! Files for Chapter 11

Sizzler’s fallen victim to COVID-19 — the pandemic is forcing the joint to file for bankruptcy in what could be a bad omen for lots of chain restaurants. Read More

TOM CRUISE CLEARED FOR LIFTOFF TO SPACE STATION… Gets Launch Date!!!

Most Hollywood types say, “Let’s do lunch” … but for Tom Cruise, it’s “Let’s do LAUNCH” — and now he knows when he’ll make his virgin voyage to space to film a movie. Read More

NFL HITS GRUDEN, PAYTON WITH $100K FINES… Over COVID Masks

The NFL has now handed down even more punishment for coaches flouting COVID mask policies … with the league hitting Raiders’ Jon Gruden and Saints’ Sean Payton with $100k fines for their lack of face coverings on “Monday Night Football.” Read More

‘CHEER’ STAR JERRY HARRIS FBI SEEKING MORE POTENTIAL VICTIMS Following Child Porn Arrest

The FBI’s not done building its case against Jerry Harris — federal agents in Chicago are asking for any individuals under the age of 18 who may have been victimized by the disgraced “Cheer” star to come forward. Read More

CARDI B & SISTER Sued For Defamation Over ‘RACIST MAGA SUPPORTERS’ JAB

Cardi B and her sister are getting sued after labeling a group of beachgoers as “racist MAGA supporters” … this according to a lawsuit. Read More

Erica Mena & Safaree Spark Break-Up Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Erica Mena and Safaree have spent a lot of time defending their relationship since before they were married—and now rumors are circulating that their relationship could be on the brink of divorce. Both Erica Mena and Safaree are no longer following each other on Instagram …Read More

Jamie Foxx Sends His Former Co-Star Garcelle Beauvais Well Wishes On Her First Day On “The Real”

To welcome her properly, Garcelle received some very sweet well wishes from her former co-star Jamie Foxx—and it was like watching their characters on “The Jamie Foxx Show” all over again! Read More

Kelly’s Alleged Attacker Has Been Relocated To A New Facility-Update

Another inmate named Jeremiah Shane Farmer reportedly punched him in the head and torso and attempted to stab R. Kelly with an ink pen. Jeremiah claims he attacked R. Kelly because “the government made me attack (him).” Read More

Reese’s Set To Release New Pretzel-Filled Peanut Butter Cups

As we make our way into fall season, Hershey announced that Reese’s with pretzels will be added to the peanut butter cups, and with a new candy comes a new slogan: “The hell with it. It’s 2020.” Read More

Michael Bloomberg Pays The Fines Of 32,000 Felons In Florida So That They Can Vote

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg dropped some serious cash, about $16 million, to help more than 32,000 felons in Florida vote. Read More

Gucci Releases $770 ‘Grass-Stained’ Jeans As Part Of Its Fall Collection

Gucci has people looking at the fashion house sideways again with its newest offering for the fall. Gucci is currently selling some grass-stained looking jeans or as Gucci puts it, “eco washed organic denim pant,” for $770 a pair… Read More

Ray J May Have Made ‘Mistake’ Filing for Divorce, Now Open to Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [Video]

Sounds like Ray J may have had a change of heart. Read More

Blac Chyna’s Request to Have Rob Kardashian’s Assault and Battery Lawsuit Dismissed Gets Denied

Blac Chyna’s request to have ex Rob Kardashian’s lawsuit against her thrown out in court has been denied. Read More

Cleveland Indians clinch postseason berth for 2020 MLB Playoffs on Jose Ramirez walk-off

The Cleveland Indians have clinched one of the American League’s eight spots in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. Read More

Cleveland schools CEO: CMSD at critical crossroads as tax renewal vote approaches

In his annual state of the district address on Tuesday, the head of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, CEO Eric Gordon, called for the need to bridge the gaps in inequality to establish a long-term pattern of success. Read More

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

The court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement. Read More

Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain, endorses Joe Biden

John McCain’s family has stopped short of endorsing rivals of President Trump until now. Read More

Charles Scharf–Wells Fargo CEO–Reportedly Says There’s A “Limited Pool Of Black Talent To Recruit From”

Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf reportedly had a lot to say about Black people and the lack of talent that exists. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Accused of Stealing More Than $30,000 from Record Company Bank Account

Nicole Young, estranged wife of Dr. Dre, is being accused of draining a bank account she technically no longer had authorized access to. Read More

Governor Ron DeSantis Pushes To Protect Drivers Who Run Over Protesters

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing to crack down on citizens’ right to protest by seeking harsher punishments as well as protections to those who run over protesters who are in the street. Read More

Pentagon Used Taxpayer Money Meant For Coronavirus Supplies On Defense Contractors

The Pentagon used nearly $1 billion of pandemic funds on jet engine parts, body armor, dress uniforms, and other various military needs from defense contractors, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Read More

