CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My Faith In Cute, Sustainable Athlesisure Wear

Marsha B for Harmony

Source: Ambitious Shooters Photography / Ambitious Shooters Photography

I’ve always admired those girls who could throw on a sports bra, a pair of tights or shorts, and go out to run errands. The idea of being both stylish and comfortable while making a run to the post office was a distant luxury. For one, I’ve never been able to find cute athleisure wear that fits my body type. If I did find something, it was usually made with poor-quality material that wasn’t breathable. I figured at this point, my errands were going to have to settle for sweatpants and an old T-shirt.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

My dedication to bummy errand wear was strong. Because I’m set in my ways, I didn’t feel the need to explore new options. But when Balance Athletica reached out to me about the launch of the Harmony collection, I figured there was no harm in giving them a try. Balance Athletica is a sustainable  athleisure brand that markets to all body types. Their stylish collection of sporty separates are made with the brand’s signature compressive, premium seamless fabric. Sizes range from XS-XXXL for both women and men. The collection also features soft, airy colors that make for a seamless summer to fall transition.

Of their 14-piece collection, I received the Synergy Top, the Linear Midi Skirt, and the Harmony Top, all in yellow. The Synergy Top fit so comfortably, I almost forgot I was wearing a sports bra style top. The material is thick and stretchy yet it feels completely light-weight and breathable. I thought I played myself by ordering a large, but to my surprise, the fit was perfect.

The Linear Midi Skirt isn’t something I’d typically wear when searching for athleisure clothing. I prefer pants, but I decided to switch it up and go for a skirt. The stretch was phenomenal. It hugged my body in a way that flattered my curves and further contoured my shape. When these two pieces are put together, a chic, cohesive, comfortable ensemble is created.

Marsha B for Harmony

Source: Ambitious Shooters Photography / Ambitious Shooters Photography

The Harmony Top is a loose-fitting, sleeveless top with an open, crossed back. Because I am a bit larger in the bust area, the open-back design wasn’t too favorable. Don’t get me wrong, the top is cute, but I’d prefer to have more control over freeness in my chest area. Wearing a bra didn’t seem like the stylish option and not wearing one would’ve gave me anxiety.

Marsha B for Harmony

Source: Ambitious Shooters Photography / Ambitious Shooters Photography

I am pleasantly surprised by Balance Athletica’s Harmony collection. The struggle of finding comfortable, stylish clothes that fit my body is over. I can definitely see myself shopping this brand for more pieces. In fact, I plan on adding the Linear Pants, the Linear Midi Dress, and the Linear Racer Top to my new, growing collection of athleisure clothing. With moderate prices ranging from $38 to $85, each item seems worth the investment.

The Harmony collection launches today. You can find these pieces and more on balanceathletica.com.

DON’T MISS…

TRIED IT: The London Grant Co.’s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish Is My Fall Favorite

TRIED IT: It’s The Fresh Face For Me Sis, Thanks To Fenty Skin

 

TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My Faith In Cute, Sustainable Athlesisure Wear  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Prayer Warriors: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Severe Bleeding…
 1 hour ago
09.28.20
POLL: Over Half Americans Will Cancel Holiday Celebrations…
 3 hours ago
09.28.20
TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My…
 7 hours ago
09.28.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Exclusives
Close