LOCAL NEWS: ‘A Christmas Story’ House Preparing For The Holidays!

A Christmas Story House

Source: David Ploenzke / Getty

As 2020 become the year where a lot of places have closed down and events had been cancelled or moved to online, one Cleveland attraction is open for business and Christmas.

‘A Christmas Story’ house, where fans of the 1983 Holiday classic can tour the site used for exterior filming, is up and running.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The house, located in Tremont, reopened for tours in June.

It was previously shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hours for the house are every Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Keep your eyes out for additional hours to come in November as the Holiday season gets underway.

 

Click here to read more.

 

