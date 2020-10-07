The Bijou Star Files: Is Bill The Reason You Stopped Viewing The Cosby Show?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Phylicia Rashad Doesn’t Know Why People Wouldn’t Watch ‘The Cosby Show’ After Bill Cosby’s Conviction

Phylicia Rashad , best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the 8 year series The Cosby Show, doesn’t quite understand why people would not watch her longstanding show after the conviction of it’s star, Comedian and actor Bill Cosby. Read More

TYRA BANKSSCREWS UP ‘DWTS’ ELIMINATION ROUND… Names Wrong Couple

“Dancing with the Stars” is looking more like musical chairs after Tyra Banks almost saved a couple that, based on votes, should’ve been on the chopping block … and somewhere Steve Harvey ‘s laughing. Read More

Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West During His Previous Battle With COVID-19

Back in July Kanye West did an interview with Forbes where he talked about a variety of things. One of the things he mentioned during the interview was his previous battle with COVID-19. Read More

Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Hooker’ in Secret Audio Recording [Video]

Melania Trump referred to her husband’s alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, as “the porn hooker” while talking to a ‘friend’ who was secretly recording their conversation for a book. Read More

Kentucky Attorney General Defends Grand Jury Process In The Breonna Taylor Case

On Monday, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron discredited all accusations by Breonna Taylor’s family that he mishandled the case, which ended with no officers being charged for Taylor’s death. Read More

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Calling Him Out In ‘Disgusting’ SNL Performance

Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General, has responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Saturday Night Live” performance where she slammed him amid his decision in Breonna Taylor’s case. Read More

Blac Chyna Reportedly Highest-Paid Celeb On Only Fans W/ $17 Million A Month + Cardi B Allegedly Making $8 Million A Month

Whether out of jobs due to COVID-19 or simply wanting to earn some extra cash, Only Fans has quickly become a way for many to have flourishing careers… including celebrities. Read More

LeBron James & Akron’s I PROMISE students to be featured on Wheaties box..The breakfast of champions is honoring Akron in a big way!

The Akron native is the next person to be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. But he’s not alone on the cereal cover. Images of students and staff from the I PROMISE School in Akron surround him in a collage. Read More

Trump challenges Pelosi to send him bill for $1,200 stimulus checks only

The tweet came hours after President Trump said he was walking away from negotiations for COVID-19 relief, sending stocks into a dive. Read More

Separated by policy and plexiglass, Pence and Harris debate Wednesday night

Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are poised to meet for a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises. Read More

BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN TOWNHOUSE WHERE SHE OD’D …On the Market in GA

The former home of Bobbi Kristina — where she tragically overdosed in a bathtub, causing her death — is for sale in Georgia … and the history may explain why the price has already dropped. Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK LEFT $8,000 TIP FOR HOUSEKEEPERS… After Bubble Exit

Incredible gesture by Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook … who showed his thanks to the NBA bubble housekeepers by leaving a fat, $8,000 tip!!! Read More

LEBRON JAMES WISHES BRONNY HAPPY 16TH BDAY… ‘Love You Kid’

LeBron James is showing love for Bronny from inside the NBA bubble … wishing his oldest son a happy 16th birthday with a touching shoutout. Read More

Rihanna Issues An Apology To The Muslim Community After It’s Mentioned That A Song Played During Her Fashion Show Featured Sacred Islamic Verses

On Tuesday Rihanna took to social media to issue a public apology to the Muslim community after she was called out for the music selection in her recent fashion show. Read More

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Charged For His Alleged Role In $24 Million COVID Relief Fraud Scheme

According to a press release made by the Department of Justice, Baby Blue has just racked up some federal charges for his alleged involvement in a COVID relief fund scam! Read More

JR Smith Calls Out The White House Following Trump And Members Of His Administration Testing Positive For COVID-19—“Just Complete Disgust”

NBA star JR Smith had more than a little bit to get off his chest when it comes to how the White House is operating after multiple members, including Trump himself, contracted COVID-19. Read More

Netflix Drops “Selena: The Series Trailer” And Officially Announces December 4th Release Date

The highly-anticipated Netflix series about the life of the late Selena will officially drop on the streaming service on December 4th. Read More

Officer Shaun Lucas Who Fatally Shot Jonathan Price Alleges He Reached For His Taser While Resisting Arrest

Shaun Lucas has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jonathan Price, an unarmed Black man who was shot by police, while attempting to break up a fight. But the officer alleges that he shot Price because he was resisting and attempting to grab his taser. Read More

People Can Pre-Order $100 ‘Trump Defeats Covid’ Commemorative Coins From Online Gift Shop

I wish I was playin’ about this one. Coins commemorating Donald Trump “surviving” Covid-19 are already available for preorder at an online gift shop. Read More

Instagram Celebrates 10th Anniversary By Announcing New Features To Combat Cyber-Bullying

The incredibly popular social media platform has decided to celebrate its impressive milestone by focusing on the online protection of its millions of users by unveiling new features. Read More

St. Louis Couple Indicted for Waving AR-15 Rifle and Handgun at Peaceful Protesters

A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who thought it was a good idea to brandish weapons on the presence of peaceful protesters marching down their street. Read More

Lenny Kravitz Reveals ‘Lame Line’ He Fed Lisa Bonet At Their First Run-In

“One of the worst lines in the history of bad lines,” the singer confessed. Read More

Mark Cuban Slams Ted Cruz For Mocking The NBA Over Its Support Of Black Lives Matter: “You Are So Full Of Sh*t”

Dallas Mavericks’ team owner Mark Cuban has had it with Ted Cruz’s disparaging remarks about the NBA. Read More

Perez Hilton Shares Feelings Of Regret After Years Of Trolling Celebrities

After years of being known as “Hollywood’s most hated gossip blogger,” Perez Hilton (Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) is now trying to be gentler with his blog’s content. Read More

Apple Is Suing Its Former Recycling Partner For Allegedly Stealing Over 100,000 Apple Products & Reselling Them

Apple is at odds with its former recycling partner GEEP Canada for allegedly stealing and reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads, and watches that it was hired to disassemble. Read More

LisaRaye Addresses Her Birthday Surprise From Da Brat And Apologizes To Her Co-Hosts

“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.” Read More

Matt Barnes & Cyn Santana Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Identical Photos

Are Matt Barnes and Cyn Santa secretly together? If not, it looks like they’re in similar places. Read More

