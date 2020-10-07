The Bijou Star Files: Is Bill The Reason You Stopped Viewing The Cosby Show?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Phylicia Rashad Doesn’t Know Why People Wouldn’t Watch ‘The Cosby Show’ After Bill Cosby’s Conviction
Phylicia Rashad, best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on the 8 year series The Cosby Show, doesn’t quite understand why people would not watch her longstanding show after the conviction of it’s star, Comedian and actor Bill Cosby. Read More
TYRA BANKSSCREWS UP ‘DWTS’ ELIMINATION ROUND… Names Wrong Couple
“Dancing with the Stars” is looking more like musical chairs after Tyra Banks almost saved a couple that, based on votes, should’ve been on the chopping block … and somewhere Steve Harvey‘s laughing. Read More
Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West During His Previous Battle With COVID-19
Back in July Kanye West did an interview with Forbes where he talked about a variety of things. One of the things he mentioned during the interview was his previous battle with COVID-19. Read More
Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Hooker’ in Secret Audio Recording [Video]
Melania Trump referred to her husband’s alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, as “the porn hooker” while talking to a ‘friend’ who was secretly recording their conversation for a book. Read More
Kentucky Attorney General Defends Grand Jury Process In The Breonna Taylor Case
On Monday, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron discredited all accusations by Breonna Taylor’s family that he mishandled the case, which ended with no officers being charged for Taylor’s death. Read More
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Calling Him Out In ‘Disgusting’ SNL Performance
Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General, has responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Saturday Night Live” performance where she slammed him amid his decision in Breonna Taylor’s case. Read More
Blac Chyna Reportedly Highest-Paid Celeb On Only Fans W/ $17 Million A Month + Cardi B Allegedly Making $8 Million A Month
Whether out of jobs due to COVID-19 or simply wanting to earn some extra cash, Only Fans has quickly become a way for many to have flourishing careers… including celebrities. Read More
LeBron James & Akron’s I PROMISE students to be featured on Wheaties box..The breakfast of champions is honoring Akron in a big way!
The Akron native is the next person to be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. But he’s not alone on the cereal cover. Images of students and staff from the I PROMISE School in Akron surround him in a collage. Read More
Trump challenges Pelosi to send him bill for $1,200 stimulus checks only
The tweet came hours after President Trump said he was walking away from negotiations for COVID-19 relief, sending stocks into a dive. Read More
Separated by policy and plexiglass, Pence and Harris debate Wednesday night
Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are poised to meet for a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a country confronting escalating crises. Read More
BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN TOWNHOUSE WHERE SHE OD’D …On the Market in GA
The former home of Bobbi Kristina — where she tragically overdosed in a bathtub, causing her death — is for sale in Georgia … and the history may explain why the price has already dropped. Read More
RUSSELL WESTBROOK LEFT $8,000 TIP FOR HOUSEKEEPERS… After Bubble Exit
Incredible gesture by Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook … who showed his thanks to the NBA bubble housekeepers by leaving a fat, $8,000 tip!!! Read More
LEBRON JAMES WISHES BRONNY HAPPY 16TH BDAY… ‘Love You Kid’
LeBron James is showing love for Bronny from inside the NBA bubble … wishing his oldest son a happy 16th birthday with a touching shoutout. Read More
Happy 16 kid!!!!! 1 of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You’re SPECIAL kid(always know that)! Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!! Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD! Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!! Live.Laugh.Learn.Love! 🙏🏾❤️🤴🏾👑 bronny #YoungSimba🦁
Rihanna Issues An Apology To The Muslim Community After It’s Mentioned That A Song Played During Her Fashion Show Featured Sacred Islamic Verses
On Tuesday Rihanna took to social media to issue a public apology to the Muslim community after she was called out for the music selection in her recent fashion show. Read More
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Charged For His Alleged Role In $24 Million COVID Relief Fraud Scheme
According to a press release made by the Department of Justice, Baby Blue has just racked up some federal charges for his alleged involvement in a COVID relief fund scam! Read More
JR Smith Calls Out The White House Following Trump And Members Of His Administration Testing Positive For COVID-19—“Just Complete Disgust”
NBA star JR Smith had more than a little bit to get off his chest when it comes to how the White House is operating after multiple members, including Trump himself, contracted COVID-19. Read More
Netflix Drops “Selena: The Series Trailer” And Officially Announces December 4th Release Date
The highly-anticipated Netflix series about the life of the late Selena will officially drop on the streaming service on December 4th. Read More
Officer Shaun Lucas Who Fatally Shot Jonathan Price Alleges He Reached For His Taser While Resisting Arrest
Shaun Lucas has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jonathan Price, an unarmed Black man who was shot by police, while attempting to break up a fight. But the officer alleges that he shot Price because he was resisting and attempting to grab his taser. Read More
People Can Pre-Order $100 ‘Trump Defeats Covid’ Commemorative Coins From Online Gift Shop
I wish I was playin’ about this one. Coins commemorating Donald Trump “surviving” Covid-19 are already available for preorder at an online gift shop. Read More
Instagram Celebrates 10th Anniversary By Announcing New Features To Combat Cyber-Bullying
The incredibly popular social media platform has decided to celebrate its impressive milestone by focusing on the online protection of its millions of users by unveiling new features. Read More
St. Louis Couple Indicted for Waving AR-15 Rifle and Handgun at Peaceful Protesters
A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who thought it was a good idea to brandish weapons on the presence of peaceful protesters marching down their street. Read More
Lenny Kravitz Reveals ‘Lame Line’ He Fed Lisa Bonet At Their First Run-In
“One of the worst lines in the history of bad lines,” the singer confessed. Read More
Mark Cuban Slams Ted Cruz For Mocking The NBA Over Its Support Of Black Lives Matter: “You Are So Full Of Sh*t”
Dallas Mavericks’ team owner Mark Cuban has had it with Ted Cruz’s disparaging remarks about the NBA. Read More
Perez Hilton Shares Feelings Of Regret After Years Of Trolling Celebrities
After years of being known as “Hollywood’s most hated gossip blogger,” Perez Hilton (Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) is now trying to be gentler with his blog’s content. Read More
Apple Is Suing Its Former Recycling Partner For Allegedly Stealing Over 100,000 Apple Products & Reselling Them
Apple is at odds with its former recycling partner GEEP Canada for allegedly stealing and reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads, and watches that it was hired to disassemble. Read More
LisaRaye Addresses Her Birthday Surprise From Da Brat And Apologizes To Her Co-Hosts
“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.” Read More
Matt Barnes & Cyn Santana Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Identical Photos
Are Matt Barnes and Cyn Santa secretly together? If not, it looks like they’re in similar places. Read More
