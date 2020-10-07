CLOSE
‘Bridezillas:’ Bridesmaid Walks Out on Bride Over Contract and Attitude

WEtv's Premiere Fashion Event Celebrating the Return of Bridezillas

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

WEtv is bringing back one of its signature shows ‘Bridezillas’ and a sneak preview shows there is plenty of drama long before the wedding, if the ceremony is going to actually take place.

Roxanne, in the upcoming episode, is dealing with a lot of dilemmas, especially with her fiance possibly going “MIA at the altar.”

Now, it seems that things just might get worse.

From EURweb:

In the clip above, Roxanne’s bridesmaid walks out over her boujee attitude, and warns that she’s going to lose more friends before the wedding. Watch the tense moment go down via the YouTube clip above.

It doesn’t look like things are going to get resolved right away between these two.

So would you consider signing a behavior contract with a lot rules to be a bridesmaid (or groomsman)?

 

Click here to read more.

 

