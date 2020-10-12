It’s been almost 9 years since Trayvon Martin lost his life at the hands of George Zimmerman, now his hometown of Miami will finally honor him.

It’s almost been a decade since George Zimmerman, a cowardly neighborhood watchman, decided to stalk a young Trayvon Martin and killing him. Martin’s death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and Zimmerman’s ridiculous acquittal only fueled the flames of social injustice. To make sure we don’t ever forget Trayvon’s name, the Miami-Dade County commissioners announced the renaming of a section of NE 16th Avenue, a 3 mile stretch near his former high school, to Trayvon Martin Way CNN reports.

The resolution states:

“Trayvon Martin, a young man whose life and future prospects were tragically cut short, was homegrown.”

“This Board appreciates the social justice reforms spurred by his death, recognizes all that his legacy could have been, and would like to honor the life and memory of Trayvon Benjamin Martin by co-designating that portion of NE 16th Avenue from Ives Dairy Road to NE 209th Street as “Trayvon Martin Avenue.”

A noble gesture indeed to honor Martin, who was just 17-years-old at the time of his tragic death. His killer, George Zimmerman, is still walking these streets and has even had the audacity to sue Martin’s parents in December 2019 for $100 million, claiming he was “framed.”

Since Martin’s death, we have witnessed more injustice take place with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, and many more. We probably w see more streets named after those either killed by police and armed racist white men. We just want those guilty of killing unarmed Black men, women, and children to be thrown in jail. That shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

The renaming of the street will take place sometime this week, CNN reports.

#BlackLivesMatter!

Photo: Viviane Moos / Getty

We Still Want George Zimmerman In Jail: Street In Miami To Be Named After Trayvon Martin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

