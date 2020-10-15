CORONAVIRUS: 13 Ohio Counties Are Now In Red Level 3, Including Cuyahoga and Summit

More counties in the State of Ohio have been added to the red level in the COVID-19 Public Health Advisory System as cases involving the coronavirus disease increase, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thirteen of the state’s 88 counties are now at Level 3 in the system, which is described as “very high exposure and spread.” Six of the counties in Northeast Ohio – Cuyahoga, Summit, Richland, Portage, Stark and Mahoning – are now in Level 3.

This latest development also puts Cuyahoga and Summit back in Level 3 after they had been out of that status and placed in Level 2 orange for a while now. Gov. DeWine points out that 65% of Ohio is now living in the red level.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

As for the rest of the Ohio counties, seven are at Level 1 yellow, while the rest of the state are at the orange level. In other words, 70 out of the 88 counties in Ohio are in the red level or at “high incidence, encompassing around 10 million Ohioans.”

We also now have 52 counties that are high incidence as of today. This means the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System uses seven Indicators to assess the degree of the virus’ spread in each county. A summary of the alert indicators can be found on https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In addition to the increased rankings, 52 counties across the state have been flagged as high incidence, meaning the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, DeWine said. DeWine said that all 29 counties that are now at red Level 3 all have been flagged for indicators 1 and 3 – new cases per capita and a high proportion of non-congregate cases. Indicator 2, sustained new case growth, has been flagged in 22 of the 29 counties and indicator 5, sustained increase in outpatient visits, is present in 23 of the 29 counties, DeWine said.

So what is to blame for the spike?

That would be on social gatherings such as “bonfires, birthday parties, weddings and funerals” where coronavirus cases are rising as Gov. DeWine points out. He also adds that there is a decrease in mask compliance as many are not wearing facial coverings around those who are not family members and close friends.

In order for those living in the Level 3 counties, Gov. DeWine says they must “remain vigilant.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Brad Lee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter