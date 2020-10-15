LOCAL NEWS: Malley’s Chocolates and Barrio Tacos Working Together For Sweetest Day Treat

Here are two Cleveland institutions people never thought would team up on a new and creative concept – Malley’s Chocolates and Barrio Tacos – where you no longer have to choose between tortilla chips and anything involving chocolate.

The iconic candy store has teamed up with the popular taco eatery for a “food collaboration” that will come in handy for Sweetest Day this year. The result is the Chocolate-Drizzled Tortilla Chips and it gives new meaning to the term “sweet and salty.”

The salty tortilla chips enjoyed before, during and probably after your meals at Barrio are drizzled and coated with Malley’s famous milk chocolate to create the sweet and salty treat. Starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, the Chocolate Drizzle Tortilla Chips will go on sale at Malley’s retail locations across Northeast Ohio.

Once they are available, you can purchase the chips for only $11.95 in a 6 oz. container.

