CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CNN Shutdown Ice Cube Interview With Chris Cuomo

TFF 2010 Portrait Studio At The FilmMaker Industry Press Center - Day 1

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Looks like today is not a good day for rapper Ice Cube after defending his intentions as it pertains to the Trump administration after Team Trump dumped the tea, Chris Cuomo from CNN invited Ice Cube to sit down in an interview to give his side of the story.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However it looks like the powers that be at CNN said ‘hold up wait a minute’, that’s not going down today on our airwaves.

The news didn’t seem to come as a surprise to Ice Cube as he Tweeted the news saying that he was shocked to even be asked because he was banned from CNN months ago.

The question is, do we really believe that Trump is interested in dealing with systemic racism or a plan to uplift people of color?  Is Cube wrong for speaking for people of color?

Would you rather a racist that tells you what they are?  Or one that claims he’s not?  #IJS

Take a look at Ice Cubes video below

Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon
15 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cancelled Interview , Chris Cuomo , cnn , Ice Cube , trump

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Social distancing symbol on chairs at airport
Woman Say’s A Pastor Pee’d On Her On…
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
CNN Wouldn’t But TMZ Would: Ice Cube Say’s…
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fist Fight' - Arrivals
CNN Shutdown Ice Cube Interview With Chris Cuomo
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B Took Offset Back and Say’s It’s…
 2 hours ago
10.16.20
Exclusives
Close