LOCAL NEWS: Retro Dog in Cuyahoga Falls is Shutting Down Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Northeast Ohio business in 2020.

This time, it’s Retro Dog in Cuyahoga Falls, and there is no doubt that longtime fans of the place are not happy to hear of the news.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The restaurant, which was known for its char-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings, house-made root beer and frozen custard closed on Sunday. They announced their closure on their Facebook page.

Retro Dog was in business for eight years until recently.

