The Bijou Star Files: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Drops First Official Trailer

Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away after a silent battle with colon cancer at the age of 43—but luckily, we have his impressive film resume to keep his memory alive. Chadwick’s final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” just released its first official trailer Read More

FULL FRONTAL ALBUQUERQUE MAN NAKED & AFRAID …Of a Biden-Harris Win???

A man let it all hang out to show his disdain for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in New Mexico … and we do, in fact, mean all of it. Read More

TARAJI P. HENSON SPLITS FROM FIANCE… ‘Not on the Same Page’

Taraji P. Henson is officially single again … the actress confirmed she’s splitting up with her fiance. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP BLASTS FAUCI, CALLS HIM AN ‘IDIOT’ …After Fauci Attacks on ’60 Minutes’

Trump just clarified his criticism of Dr. Fauci … and compared him to Bob Hope in the process. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN STANDS BY PRISON REFORM WORK WITH TRUMP …Letterman Can’t Crack Her

Kim Kardashian West took David Letterman‘s best shot, but even he couldn’t get her to say anything bad about President Trump … her ally in prison reform. Read More

CARDI B TURNS OFF TWITTER OVER OFFSET REUNION …I’m No Ariana Grande!!!

Cardi B is turning off Twitter because she says her fans are toxic — especially after her decision to get back with Offset — and she’s not about to let them treat her like a Disney star. Read More

Ayesha Curry Responds To The Social Media Reaction About Her New Blonde Hair—“Ya’ll Be Taking This Stuff Way Too Serious”

Ayesha Curry’s new look recently had social media on fire—with people dissecting her at every turn. Read More

Nina Marie Admits To Sleeping With Ryan Henry & Alleges Anthony Lindsey Was Abusive–Anthony Disputes Claims (Videos)

Just when we thought that Ryan Henry confirming he slept with his cancer-stricken best friend’s baby mother was the end of the drama, the woman herself, Nina, has spoken and had quite a bit to say. Alleging domestic violence claims, the tea was scorching. Read More

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole Due To Multiple Violations In Prison Including Fighting & Drug Possession (Update)

Bobby Shmurda went before the parole board back in September in hopes that his sixth year in prison would be his last. His plea for parole was unfortunately denied, as we reported, and it looks like we finally know why. Read More

Kanye West Speaks Out After His Name Is Mentioned On ‘SNL’ During A Sketch With Issa Rae

The current season of “Saturday Night Live,” is up and running and there have been amazing hosts and guests that have been stopping by the sketch show. Read More

Jack In The Box To Give Away Free Face Masks That Smell Like Fried Chicken

If y’all are tired of smelling your breath all day wearing them face masks (shout out to y’all for doing y’all part though), Jack In The Box has an interesting…um…solution. Read More

Google Introduces New Feature That Allows You To Determine The Name Of A Song By Whistling & Humming

If you ever need help figuring out a song stuck in your head, Google is coming through in a clutch. Thanks to a new added feature you’ll be able to determine the name of a song by humming, whistling or singing. Read More

Donald Trump Jokes He May Leave The Country If He Loses The Presidential Election To Joe Biden

Could Donald Trump be foreshadowing the future? It looks like he’s weighing all possible outcomes of this election and has a potential solution if things don’t go his way. Read More

Kim Kardashian Opens Up To David Letterman In An Interview Discussing Everything From Her Sex Tape, To The Paris Robbery, To Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian sat down with David Letterman for an interview where she spoke about everything from her sex tape, to the OJ trial, to Caitlyn’s transition. Read More

JLo Is Under Fire For Referring To Herself As A “Black Girl From The Bronx” In New Song

Jennifer Lopez is being slammed for referring to herself as a “Black girl from the Bronx.” Read More

Legendary LIV Club Isn’t Sure When It Will Reopen

The infamous Miami night club LIV remains shut down due to the coronavirus but also due to the power struggle between state and local government. Read More

Twitter Removes Reckless Tweet From White House Coronavirus Adviser Claiming Masks Don’t Work

On Sunday, Twitter removed a tweet from top White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas after he falsely claimed that masks don’t work to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Read More

Michigan Landlord Admits To Killing Missing Tenants — “They Liked To Party”

Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird were a social couple who enjoyed the pleasure of other’s company. Yet, their love for partying, unfortunately, cost them their lives. Read More

Grammy Award-Winning Singer Christopher Cross Paralyzed After Contracting Coronavirus

Grammy Award-winning singer Christopher Cross sat down with “CBS Sunday Morning” and discussed his near death COVID 19 experience. Read More

2.2 Million Ads Removed From Facebook for Violating “Voter Interference Policies”

As of today, Facebook has removed over 120,000 of its posts for violating its “voter interference policies” ahead of the US election. Read More

U.S. Schedules The First Execution Of A Woman Since The 1950s

On Friday, the Justice Department announced two more death row inmates would be put to death this year by the U.S. government, including the first woman since the 1950s. Read More

Miami Beach Will No Longer Enforce Curfew, Allowing Clubs To Stay Open Until 5 AM

Miami Beach partygoers now have a reason to celebrate. Read More

Florida Department Of Children and Families Removed Thousands Of Children From Unfit Parents & Placed Them With Child Abusers

Six years ago, Florida’s then-Governor Rick Scott enacted harsher child welfare laws. Under these new set of rules, children were separated from their families much easier to protect them from dangerous situations. However, new data shows that Florida’s DCF placed thousands of children with child abusers after rushing to remove them from their parents’ care. Read More

Aubrey O’Day Questions Diddy Trying To Get Trump Out Of Office: You Mismanaged Artists & Stole Money Your Whole Career!

Aubrey O’Day of the group Danity Kane is calling out her former boss, Sean Diddy Combs . The singer slammed the business mogul in a tweet that quoted his recent urging to get Trump out of office. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She Earns Way More Money From Instagram Than KUWTK [Video]

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” may be ending next year, but thanks to social media, Kim Kardashian’s finances will unlikely be taking a big hit. Read More

Trump, Biden mics to be cut during initial answer to questions in debate Thursday

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule three weeks after a chaotic debate featured frequent interruptions. Read More

