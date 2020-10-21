Chef Bourdeaux’s Lasagna Cupcake Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is back with more quarantine cooking meals. He’s taking a creative twist on something original. The Chef created lasagna cupcakes out of wonton wraps instead of lasagna noodles. This is the perfect dinner when you want to share a meal to serve to a group. Everyone can have their own and it doesn’t cause for many hands to be in the pot.
Did you know Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood?
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to NationalDayCalendar.com: The word “prawn” is used loosely to describe any large shrimp, sometimes known as “jumbo shrimp.” Some countries use the word “prawn” exclusively for all shrimp. Preparing the shrimp for consumption usually involves the removal of the head, shell, tail and “sand vein.” There are many ways to cook shrimp. Standard methods of preparation include baking, boiling, broiling, sauteing, frying and grilling. Cooking time is delicate for shrimp, and they are at their best when not overcooked.
In addition, shrimp is low in calories and high in omega-3.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]
As we celebrate National Shrimp Day today (May 10), here's 11 recipes that'll leave you drooling and hangry below!
SEE ALSO: Rickey Smiley's Cornbread Dressing With Shrimp & Oysters Recipe
SEE ALSO: How To Make Gumbo & Where The Recipe Originated