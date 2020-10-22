CORONAVIRUS: Cuyahoga County Close to Reaching Purple Level 4

Things are not looking good for one county in Northeast Ohio as Cuyahoga has been put on a watch list for purple Level 4 of the state’s Public Health Advisory System. The highest is the one with the “severe exposure and spread.”

That grim news was announced by Governor Mike DeWine during his press conference on Oct. 22.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The governor said that Cuyahoga County has exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for high incidence and has seen a sustained increase in new cases, outpatient visits and hospital admissions. Local health departments told the state there have been double to the case volume compared to two weeks ago and have reported increased inpatient and outpatient volume at hospitals.

The main reason continues to be social gatherings as mentioned by Gov. DeWine.

Cuyahoga joins Clark and Holmes on the Level 4 watch list.

In order to qualify for that particular watch list, a county must “qualify as purple but in order for them to be set at the highest level on the color-coded advisory system, they must remain at that high level for two consecutive weeks.”

If “six or seven of the COVID-19 indicators” are pointed out in the following week, then Cuyahoga County moves in the purple level.

This comes as 38 of Ohio’s counties, including Cuyahoga, are now at red Level 3, while 46 are at orange Level 2. Only four counties are in yellow Level 1. None of those four are in Northeast Ohio.

According to Gov. DeWine, 92.8% of those living in Ohio are in county that’s at Level 3 or with high incidence.

