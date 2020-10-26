CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio Police Officer Suspended for Dragging Black Teen While Detaining His Father

El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man

Source: David McNew / Getty

A video has gone viral of an Ohio police officer dragging a 15 year old while police were detaining his father.

The incident happened earlier this month in Mansfield, Ohio.  Officer Jordan Moore stopped a car driven by the teen’s dad.  According to the video police swarm the vehicle when you next see a compliant teenager being dragged by police from side of the car to the other before both the father and the son were detained.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It is now being reported that Officer Jordan Moore has been suspended for his conduct not giving the suspect a warning to comply while recognizing that the suspect was not resisting, violating department policy.

According to Police Chief Keith Porch

“There was no immediate need or emergency for Officer Moore to take the action of dragging the arrestee.”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Mansfield Ohio , Police Officer Suspended , Teenager Dragged by Police

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Flashdance
Beloved 1980’s Cinema Classic ‘Flashdance’ Being Developed as…
 1 hour ago
10.26.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 1 hour ago
10.26.20
Collegrove Tour At ORACLE Arena
Mike Tyson Asks Rapper Lil Boosie If It’s…
 3 hours ago
10.26.20
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Offset Went Live While Being Detained By Police…
 3 hours ago
10.26.20
Exclusives
Close