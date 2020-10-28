The Bijou Star Files: Early Voting Has Presidential Winner Half Way There

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 28, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Early Voting Turnout in U.S. Election Has Already Reached Half of 2016 Total

Americans have already cast half the total votes counted in 2016, as voters show intense enthusiasm and take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother, Kevin Boseman, Reveals He Has Been In Remission From Cancer For Two Years!

While the Boseman family has been mourning the unfortunate passing of their loved one, Chadwick, they are also celebrating a win for his brother, Kevin Boseman. Earlier this month, Kevin took to Instagram, revealing that he too had been diagnosed with cancer, but is happy to be in remission. Read More

Michelle Obama Drops Voting Playlist For 2020 Election

Michelle Obama has dropped her Voting Playlist for the 2020 election. The former First Lady has curated a playlist with the help of LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells brand. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN OPENS UP ABOUT LOSS OF BABY BOY

Chrissy’s opening up about the devastating loss she and her husband, John Legend, suffered last month. She says she’s been taking the time to read all of the messages of love and support … and truly appreciates everyone’s kindness. Read More

GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON WE’RE ENGAGED!!!

Gwen announced Tuesday she and the country star are engaged after nearly 5 years of dating. She shared a picture on her Instagram locking lips with Blake while holding up her hand and the ring on her finger. Read More

ARIZONA RACIST Busted for Telling Black Man ‘THIS IS A NO N***** ZONE,’ FIRED TOO

The man who said the n-word right in front of a Black man in Arizona actually told cops he said it off-camera before saying it again when the film started to roll … this according to the police report from the incident. Read More

Shaq Says He’s Never Voted Until This Election: ‘My Mom Was Disappointed’

Shaquille O’Neal opens up about what kept him from voting before this year. “I don’t have any excuses.” Read More

If You Say “Canceled Clown” Three Times In Front Of Burger King Bathroom Mirror, Ronald McDonald Will Appear

In Scandinavia, if you say “canceled clown” three times in front of a mirror in a Burger King bathroom, the lights will dim, and Ronald McDonald will appear. Read More

Apple Will Release Two New Models Of AirPods As It Discontinues Complimentary Wired Headphones

Apple is continuing to expand it’s wearable options for consumers with the launch of it’s new AirPods and AirPods Pro. The move also comes as iPhone users are forced to convert to the wireless earbuds as Apple does away with it’s complimentary headphones with newer phone models. Read More

Federal Salary Advisor Quits Over Trump Policy Making It Easier To Fire Federal Employees

The nation’s leading federal salary adviser Ronald Sanders has stepped down following a recent order from Donald Trump that would remove employment protections for federal employees. Read More

Florida Man Arrested For Stealing Bulldozer To Dig Up Biden Signs In A Black Neighborhood

A man in Florida has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a bulldozer and running over people’s lawns to rip up Biden/Harris signs. Read More

LisaRaye McCoy Open To Going On Date With Meek Mill After He Shows Interest In Her OnlyFans [Video]

LisaRaye McCoy has reacted to Meek Mill expressing his interest in her OnlyFans account, and it’s safe to say that the former is entertaining the idea of getting to know him more. Read More

Nene Leakes On Why She Didn’t Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding: “I Just Didn’t Think Going To Her Wedding Was Going To Benefit Me”

Recently, Nene Leakes shared her thoughts about being invited Cynthia Bailey’s wedding and gave some insight on why she didn’t attend. Read More

Dwyane Wade on Debate Over Michael Jordan and LeBron James’ GOAT Status: ‘Will Never See Another’

“Enjoy whatever left we have of LeBron James, because yes, we are going to see great players come from many years, but we’re never going to see another LeBron James,” Read More

PLANNED PARENTHOOD RALLYING VOTERS FOR SCOTUS PAYBACK Against GOP Senators

Sources tell us Planned Parenthood is knee-deep in voter outreach this election, and its mission is clear … getting more women than ever before to not only vote, but specifically defeat any incumbent GOP Senators who confirmed ACB. Read More

2020 ELECTION FOOD TRUCKS KEEP VOTERS FULL … Cast a Ballot, Get a Taco!!!

Vote.org branded food trucks are descending on voting sites through Election Day, providing folks braving the long lines with free grub, water and voting rights info. Read More

L.A. DODGERS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! But Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID Test

Guess he wasn’t immediately quarantined after all … because after the game Justin Turner was spotted on the field and HOLDING THE TROPHY!!!! Read More

WALTER WALLACE SHOOTING ‘WHITE RACIST COPS GOT MY DAD’ …Son, Family Call For Justice

Walter Wallace Jr.’s family is speaking out over his fatal shooting at the hands of police in West Philadelphia … and one of his sons is blaming it on racism. Read More

OFFSET & COMMON WARM UP ATL CROWD FOR BIDEN …’Hey Ya!’ Cool Chain!!!

Joe Biden brought out some hip-hop allies for a COVID-safe event in A-town — Offset and Common performed, and Outkast helped with his intro. Read More

Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Rumored To Be Joining “Basketball Wives” & Calls Him Out For Not Paying Their Son’s Tuition—Also Throws Subliminal Shots At His Fiancée Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom’s ex and the mother of his children, Liza Morales is rumored to be joining the upcoming 9th season of VH1’s hit series “Basketball Wives” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: