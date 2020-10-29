CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Increasing Its Subscription Pay for Customers

Streaming Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

With more people watching Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic, the company is raising the prices on some of their services.

The streaming giant is changing its standard plan from from $12.99 to $13.99 and the premium plan from $15 to $17.99.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The streaming giant’s entry basic remains at $8.99 per month. The increase will take effect immediately for new customers, and current subscribers are to be notified 30 days ahead of their price increase based on their billing cycle.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the streaming service is increasing prices in order to “continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films…”

With so much competition out there, would you continue to pay for Netflix as their rates go up?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
10 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
App Photo Illustrations
Netflix Increasing Its Subscription Pay for Customers
 36 mins ago
10.29.20
Carly Cushnie’s Luxury Brand Comes To An End…
 2 hours ago
10.29.20
Read ‘Em Sis: Comedian Amber Ruffin Blasts Rappers…
 9 hours ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 1 day ago
10.28.20
Exclusives
Close