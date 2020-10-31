Stay Woke: Bootsy Collins Talks Voting With Sam Sylk

Before Childish Gambino told you to stay woke, Cincinnati, Ohio’s very own, legendary funkster, Bootsy Collins, was telling you he would rather be with you. That’s why Bootsy Collins made it his business, baby bubba, to swing down on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK to talk about why this 2020 Presidential Election is crucial and Together We Can…make a difference.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bootsy Collins, has been in the music business for five decades, rising from another legendary Hall of Famer, James Band before landing on The Mothership of George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkdelic, a business in which he remains active in till this day. Bootsy Collins is also the AARP Ohio Ambassador for their 2020 Voter Education campaign as well as the creator of their official campaign theme song ‘Together We Can’ (listen below).

When you see a raccoon you gotta get that bad boy out the house, that was the message Bootsy had for Sam Sylk. How so? By not falling for the Paper God. Bootsy say’s that his first time voting was in his 30’s and he did because it was the thing to do, not understanding what his vote meant however the one thing Bootsy did understand was that he would “rather being on the side of doing than not doing”. Sam and Bootsy also talked about rapper Lil Wayne’s choice to support President Trump, standing on the backs of others and the price people are paying for not staying together as our ancestor once done.

Who would have thought that a musical legend could be so deep?

Take a listen to the educational conversation on voting and why you need to vote because it matters between Sam Sylk and Bootsy Collins below plus make sure you keep scrolling to hear Bootsy Collins official campaign theme song ‘Together We Can’.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: