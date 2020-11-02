The Bijou Star Files: Mel B’s Income Down, Should Eddie Murphy’s CS Go Up?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mel B Wants Eddie Murphy To Pay More Child Support, Alleges Her Income Has ‘Drastically Reduced’

Mel B, asked for a January court hearing over their current agreement. She reportedly plans to request more child support and wants Eddie Murphy to show how much he makes. She also requested that Eddie Murphy pay her lawyer fees. Read More

Donald Trump Says Lil Wayne Asked For A Meeting: “He’s A Really Nice Guy” [Video]

While speaking to press Friday morning, Donald Trump responded to a reporter who asked him about his meeting with Lil Wayne. Read More

DONALD TRUMP RALLIES LED TO 30,000 COVID CASES, 700 DEATHS… According To Stanford Study

Stanford scientists conducted a study of 18 Trump rallies all over the country. The conclusion … 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases that resulted in more than 700 deaths. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP WALK OF FAME STAR DESTROYED AGAIN!!! Vandal Surrenders to Cop

While President Trump‘s got his eye on Joe Biden, perhaps his 2nd biggest nemesis is giving him a beating — destroying his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star … for the umpteenth time. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP SACKS ELECTION NIGHT PARTY PLANS

Hold the balloons and confetti — President Trump is reportedly bagging on a planned election night shindig at his hotel in Washington D.C., and it could be a major sign … of several things. Read More

White House Slams Dr. Fauci After His Dire Coronavirus Warning

There’s a stark contrast between Donald Trump’s outlook of the Coronavirus pandemic and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s, who recently gave Americans a warning on this upcoming winter. Read More

President Trump suggests he might be firing Dr. Fauci after election

During a rally in Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of ‘Fire Fauci.’ Read More

Trump Reportedly Told Staff He’ll Declare Victory If It Looks Like He’s “Ahead” On Tuesday

Donald Trump is already gearing up to celebrate a victory, days before Election Day. Read More

Trump’s Executive Order Could Make HBCUs Ineligible for Nearly All Federal Funding

According to HBCU Digest’s writer Jarret Carter Sr., the goal of Executive Order 13950 was to put an end to what the White House called a growing culture of blaming white people for much of America’s systemic racism and social tension in industry and governance. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR ANOTHER GRAND JUROR SPEAKS OUT Against Attorney General

A third juror spoke out Friday, affirming what two other anonymous jurors previously told CBS News’ Gayle King … the AG’s office did NOT present them any attempted murder charges, murder charges or manslaughter charges. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR’S BOYFRIEND SUED BY COP HE SHOT Claims Severe Trauma and Distress

Jonathan Mattingly — one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor — is suing her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for shooting him in the leg during the raid. Read More

WALMART RESTOCKS GUNS, AMMO IN STORES

The guns are back in stores. A spokesperson for Walmart says the civil unrest from earlier this week “remained geographically isolated” so the retail giant has made the decision “to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.” Read More

Beyoncé Reveals She Wants To “Slow Down” From Music & Discusses What She Learned About Herself During The Pandemic

Beyoncé confirmed that she has decided to “slow down” from music and “focus on her joy.” Read More

Netflix Announces That The “Chappelle’s Show” Will Begin Streaming On November 1st

Beginning on November 1st, fans of the show can sit back, relax and get their binge on when all the episodes will be right at their fingertips. Read More

Nicole Young Is Reportedly Trying To Get Three Of Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses To Testify As She Tries To Get Their Prenup Overturned

The three women that she is trying to subpoena as witnesses are Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers, who is also known as Crystal Sierra. Read More

Boris Johnson Announces Second U.K. Lockdown To Begin Next Week

On Sunday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown for England amid surging coronavirus cases. Read More

‘Legal Equalizer’ App Helps People Stopped By Police Know Their Rights

Mbye Njie got pulled over three times within a week-and-a-half back in 2014 for “driving while black.” Aside from his own experiences with police, the incident in Ferguson with Mke Brown and the deaths of Tamir Rice and Eric Garner were fresh in his mind. Read More

Faces of TikTok Stars Used In Fake Porn Videos Without Their Consent

The disgraceful trend is known as “deepfake porn”—digital manipulation in video form by using artificial intelligence technology that places an individual’s face on another’s body. Read More

Kyle Rittenhouse Ordered To Be Extradited To Wisconsin For Kenosha Shooting

On August 25, Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters during a protest for 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Before the order, Rittenhouse and his defense team fought for his release and his self-defense claim, but Lake County Circuit Court Paul Novak denied those requests before saying the case must be heard in Wisconsin. Read More

Florida Woman In Labor Stopped To Vote Before Going To The Hospital

With Election Day being just days away, one pregnant Florida woman wanted to be sure that she cast her vote, despite being in labor. Read More

Ice Cube Says ‘F**k You SNL’ After They Spoof Him For Meeting With Trump Administration

During this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, there was a spoof of Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, where the two are seen showing their support for Donald Trump and his administration. Read More

Jeannie Mai Says She & Jeezy Are Having 2 Weddings

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper and activist Jeezy will be saying their “I dos” twice! Read More

Rep. Maxine Waters Says She’ll ‘Never Forgive’ Black Male Trump Supporters: They Will Go Down In History As Having Done The Most Despicable Thing

Rep. Maxine Waters said that she hates to see blacks, especially black men, support the president. Read More

