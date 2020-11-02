CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]

A day before Election Day, Russell Simmons checked in to discuss the importance of getting out to vote if you really want to see actual change that we’ve all been marching for.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Simmons revealed that he’s been in Asia since the pandemic started and says the respect for the coronavirus and leadership there versus America is night and day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

16 photos Launch gallery

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

Continue reading All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons oldest daughter, Ming Lee, is all grown up!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Still Together, They…
 7 hours ago
11.02.20
Iowa Prepares To Host First In The Nation Caucuses For The 2020 Presidential Election
FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed…
 7 hours ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
11.01.20
BRITAIN-LITERATURE-CONNERY
R.I.P. Sir Sean Connery Has Passed Away at…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Exclusives
Close