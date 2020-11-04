The Bijou Star Files: K Michelle Update On Her Reconstructive Surgery

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 4, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

K Michelle Updates Fans About Her Reconstructive Surgery

K Michelle is an open book when it comes to educating her fans about the dangers of illegal butt injections. The singer shared on Instagram how she was about to undergo reconstructive surgery. Read More

‘It’s Called The Sunken Place’: John Legend Slams ‘Your Former Favorite Rappers’ Who Have Supported Trump

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, made their way to Philadelphia on Monday so that he could perform in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. During his appearance, the singer threw some serious shade at some fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump. Read More

Trump claims victory while trailing Biden in electoral vote count

With several states still counting votes, President Trump vowed Wednesday to go to court after declaring himself the winner over Joe Biden. Read More

Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing ‘1776 Commission’ To Promote ‘Patriotic Education’

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the 1776 Commission to promote “patriotic education.” Read More

Cleveland Metropolitan School District levy, issue 68, passes

The levy will be used to cover the district’s operating budget for 10 years. Read More

US formally exits Paris Agreement aiming to curb climate change

Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide ‘well below’ 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Read More

2020 ELECTION Poll-Stressing Americans …TIME TO MEDITATE!!!

Americans freaking out through this volatile election season — the most crucial of our lifetimes — are drawing up self-care plans, and leaning into meditation to combat their anxiety and stress. Read More

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend, Denise Bidot Ends Relationship After Public Trump Support

Lil’ Wayne lost a lot of fans this week when he publicly came out in support of Donald Trump. Read More

Two Passengers Kicked Off American Airlines Flight After Trying To Hide Under First Class Seat

Two passengers on an American Airlines flight were kicked off after one reportedly tried to sneak into first class and hide under the other passenger’s seat. Read More

Zero cases of the Coronavirus Reported in Australia: MRNA Vaccine The Way

Australia has officially broken the country record. Zero cases of the Covid-19 have been reported since June 9th. The countries’ scientists are on the verge of securing an mRNA vaccine. Read More

DABABY OLDER BROTHER DIES BY SUICIDE

DaBaby‘s brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound … according to sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy. Read More

Summer Walker Pregnancy Rumors Fueled By New Video

On Tuesday, a video of Summer hanging with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma shows what looks like a small pudge, fueling even more pregnancy rumors. Read More

R. Kelly Federal Trial Set To Have Anonymous Jury, Citing Potential For Juror Intimidation

Singer R. Kelly and his widely infamous case have received a significant amount of attention, which is partially the reason behind a judge granting a motion sought by federal prosecutors for an anonymous jury to hear the singer’s federal trial. Read More

Gayle King Posts Weight Loss Results But Asks Fans To Leave Her Feet Out Of The Conversation

CBS host Gayle King is celebrating a successful week of a soup diet that helped her lose a little more than seven pounds. Read More

Chilling Video Shows Moment Fearless Woman Rescues Terrified Child From Predator

A chilling video circulating online shows the moment a terrified schoolgirl was rescued by a fearless witness. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bestie Kelsey Nicole Seen Partying with Meg’s Former Label Boss Carl Crawford, Tries to Defend It

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, is moving a little funny in these streets. Read More

Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million a Year on His Body, Works Out Almost 365 Days a Year, Plans to Play Until He’s 45

Russell Wilson isn’t playing around when it comes to keeping his body in tip-top shape — and we’re not talking cosmetic surgery! Read More

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER NFL FINES WR $5K OVER SOCKS… Showed Too Much Skin!!!

The NFL ain’t messing around with its sock policy — hitting 2 star Pittsburgh Steelers players with $5k fines for showing too much leg during a game! Read More

