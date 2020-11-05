CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GA Update: Who’s Going To Walk Away With The Peach Biden or Trump [Video]

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

America has been sitting on pins and needles wondering who is going to hold the peach and we are not talking about the Real Housewives of Atlanta either.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It appears that the road to the White House is coming through Georgia, a state that Trump was leading in but appears in the last 24 hours Joe Biden is snatching the peach with just under 100K more ballots to be counted.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said “I knew early in this campaign that the South would have something to say.” and appears that her early prediction has came true.

So what’s going on in the Peach state this morning?

Take a listen to the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, press briefing below.

Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election
8 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Brad Raffensperger , Georgia 2020 Election , Georgia Secretary Of State

Videos
Latest
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
GA Update: Who’s Going To Walk Away With…
 1 hour ago
11.05.20
8 items
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts…
 24 hours ago
11.04.20
Candidate For Missouri's 1st District Cori Bush Holds Election Night Party
BLM Activist Cori Bush Makes Election History In…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Eva Marcille’s Daughter Marley Rae Is All Grown…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Exclusives
Close