GA Update: Who’s Going To Walk Away With The Peach Biden or Trump [Video]

America has been sitting on pins and needles wondering who is going to hold the peach and we are not talking about the Real Housewives of Atlanta either.

It appears that the road to the White House is coming through Georgia, a state that Trump was leading in but appears in the last 24 hours Joe Biden is snatching the peach with just under 100K more ballots to be counted.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said “I knew early in this campaign that the South would have something to say.” and appears that her early prediction has came true.

I knew early in this campaign that the South would have something to say. Keep counting Georgia…ATL Counts! That’s all I’m gonna say. 2/10/20 pic.twitter.com/jAGP7mluaY — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 5, 2020

So what’s going on in the Peach state this morning?

Take a listen to the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, press briefing below.