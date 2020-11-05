CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Trina & Towanda Braxton Share Teasers From The New Season Of Braxton Family Values [WATCH]

Cousins of the show, Trina and Towanda Braxton join Gary’s Tea to share what we can expect from the newest season of Braxton Family Values.  From marriages, bachelorette parties, businesses, and new music, we can expect a lot from the upcoming season.

The sisters also share their opinion on the editing of the show and the transition into quarantine with their children and being a newlywed.

Be sure to watch the new season premiering tonight on WeTV!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Trina & Towanda Braxton Share Teasers From The New Season Of Braxton Family Values [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
GA Update: Who’s Going To Walk Away With…
 10 hours ago
11.05.20
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now
 11 hours ago
11.05.20
8 items
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Candidate For Missouri's 1st District Cori Bush Holds Election Night Party
BLM Activist Cori Bush Makes Election History In…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Exclusives
Close