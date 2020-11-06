2 Armed Men Taken Into Custody Outside Convention Center In Philadelphia [VIDEO]

Donald Trump wanted his people to show up and show out on election day despite the pandemic, and that’s what they did, however what he didn’t count on is Joe Biden encouraging others to drop their ballots in the mail and they did in record numbers. Now in the state of Pennsylvania where on Tuesday he thought he had a strong hold Joe Biden is slowly passing him by, kind of like the story of The Tortuous and The Hare. Now Trump is panicking and so is his minions.

As votes were being counted inside the Pennsylvania convention center in Philadelphia last night, police received a tip that men armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in a Hummer truck. When police rolled up on the Hummer with Virginia tags at 10 pm outside the convention center that is exactly what they found. Police arrested the 2 heavily armed men for not having permits to carry.

Thank God someone called the police and they arrived before anyone was possibly hurt.

Buckle up family this is going to be a long ride.

Take a look at the video below.