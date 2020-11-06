The Bijou Star Files: 2020 Election Drama and Who’s Getting Played

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 6, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Roland Martin Tells Ice Cube He Got “Played” By The Trump Administration’s Promise Of A Platinum Plan

Roland Martin let Ice Cube know via social media that he got completely “played” by Trump and that the Platinum Plan isn’t what he actually thinks it is. Read More

The only problem @icecube is that you didn’t get Trump to put $500 billion of capital in Black communities. It’s a lie. It’s ONE LINE on the cover sheet of his so-called Platinum Plan. No specifics. NOTHING. Bruh, you got played. 1/2 https://t.co/UXXfH1jfNM — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 5, 2020

DONALD TRUMP I’VE BEEN CHEATED BY A CORRUPT SYSTEM… Vows To Fight In Supreme Court

Donald Trump was on a tear Thursday, grousing that he’s somehow being cheated in the election, but he offered no evidence to support his claim … and he said he’ll fight it in court … specifically, the Supreme Court. Read More

Biden takes slight lead in Georgia over Trump, nearing 270 vote

Americans enter their third full day after the election without knowing who will serve as president for the next four years.el Read More

WH CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN ELECTION STRAINING FRIENDSHIPS …

America Forced to Question its Values

April Ryan views the divide between voters as a warning that more and more of us simply can’t agree on what America’s true nature is, or said another way — who the hell are we??? Read More

‘STOP THE STEAL’ FACEBOOK BLOCKS PRO-TRUMP GROUP… Concerns of Inciting Violence

A Facebook group with more than 300,000 members claiming the election’s being stolen from President Trump just got removed … over growing fears it’s stirring violence. Read More

ELECTION UNREST WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SPITTING ON COP… Violent Clashes in NYC, Portland

NYPD hauled off 50 protesters in handcuffs during election unrest in the city, and the most egregious, disgusting offense — seen on camera, anyway — was a woman who spit in an officer’s face. Read More

Pennsylvania Judge Gives Trump Campaign Staff Permission To Observe Counting Of Ballots After Complaint (Update)

A Pennsylvania judge has granted the Trump campaign’s request. Trump’s campaign staff can observe — up-close — Philadelphia poll workers as they continue to process the remaining mail-in ballots … Read More

Judge Denies Trump Campaign’s Request To Pause Vote Count In Georgia

Trump tried it once again, but this time he lost! Read More

Sources Inside Trump Administration Reportedly Claim That If Trump Loses The Election, He Plans To Run Again In 2024

Donald Trump reportedly already has a plan in place if he loses. Sources close to the Trump administration claim that he has his eyes set on running for President again in 2024 if he loses the election. Read More

DELONTE WEST HITS BASKETBALL COURT FOR WORKOUT… During Recovery

The ex-NBA star Delonte West has taken his recovery to the hardwood … hitting the basketball court to brush up on his skills this week — and the dude looks GREAT!!! Read More

50 Cent Comments On Trump Possibly Losing The Election—“They Gonna Do Him Dirty, He Going To Jail”

50 Cent wrote a message about Trump possibly going to jail if Joe Biden becomes the next President of the United States. Read More

Surging coronavirus cases in Ohio could spark calls for more health orders

The number of coronavirus cases surging to record levels again Thursday will likely add pressure to Gov. Mike DeWine to consider additional measures to contain the spread, such as an expanded mask mandate and limits on some businesses’ hours. Read More

Future Accused Of Providing Fraudulent Info In Child Support Case–Claims He Lives In A 2 Bed 2 Bath Home In Atlanta & Doesn’t Own Any Jewelry (Exclusive)

If Eliza Reign is going to get that child support check from Future, he sure as heck is going to make her work for it. Read More

Da Baby Speaks Out Following The Passing Of His Older Brother: “Death Don’t Phase Me At All”

Following reports of his death, Da Baby had only seemingly confirmed it, and he is now speaking out. Read More

Judge Orders Single Trial For All Four Former Minneapolis Cops In George Floyd Murder Case (Update)

A Minnesota judge who is overseeing the trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the killing of George Floyd has ruled today that all four men will stand trial together. Read More

California Elects To Give Voting Rights To Felons On Parole

What a time to be alive. Despite the frustrations we are all feeling these past few days, weeks, months, hell all year, it’s a good thing to witness the pay off of hard work, especially when it deals with others’ rights. Read More

Alabama Police Captain Under Investigation For Social Media Post On Biden Voters “Put A Bullet In Their Skull”

An Alabama police captain is under investigation and on administrative leave after making an incendiary post about the election on social media. Read More

Safaree Samuels Apologizes & Says “I’m Not A Bachelor & I Love My Wife”, After Announcing Previously He Was Single

Safaree Samuels has taken to social media, seemingly apologizing for his post and noting that he loves his wife and child. Read More

