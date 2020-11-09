LOCAL NEWS: Drive-Thru, Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing to Take Place at Tri-C’s Westlake Campus

Another coronavirus testing location in the Greater Cleveland has been announced.

Cuyahoga Community College’s Westshore Campus in Westlake is going to serve as a “drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site” starting on Nov. 12. The campus is listed at 31001 Clemens Road on the far west side.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Testing will take place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. It’s available to Tri-C students, faculty, staff and community residents. Testing will rotate between Tri-C campuses every Thursday through Nov. 19.

Tri-C’s Metro Campus on Cleveland’s east side will then take over COVID-19 testing on Nov. 19.

No appointments are necessary as testing “will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

To set up a time for testing, contact by phone at 216-535-9100 or in-person at Care Alliance Central Clinic, which can be found at 2916 Central Avenue in Cleveland.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images