LOCAL NEWS: Drive-Thru, Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing to Take Place at Tri-C’s Westlake Campus

Another coronavirus testing location in the Greater Cleveland has been announced.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Westshore Campus in Westlake is going to serve as a “drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site” starting on Nov. 12. The campus is listed at 31001 Clemens Road on the far west side.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Testing will take place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. It’s available to Tri-C students, faculty, staff and community residents.
Testing will rotate between Tri-C campuses every Thursday through Nov. 19.
Tri-C’s Metro Campus on Cleveland’s east side will then take over COVID-19 testing on Nov. 19.
No appointments are necessary as testing “will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
To set up a time for testing, contact by phone at 216-535-9100 or in-person at Care Alliance Central Clinic, which can be found at 2916 Central Avenue in Cleveland.
