Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss

At this point, it’s unclear which the president is spreading more of: the coronavirus or conspiracy theories.

And since Errol Webber — a Black Republican still licking his wounds from the whooping Rep. Karen Bass put on him in the race for California’s 37th Congressional District last week — hasn’t announced that he’s tested positive for Covid-19, chances are that he’s just drinking Donald Trump‘s election denial-flavored Kool-Aid.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

That would be the only logical explanation for Webber refusing to concede a race that national and local news outlets quickly called after Bass won more than 86 percent of the vote on Election Day. Webber threatened on Monday to “audit the vote counting procedures” in an obviously MAGA-motivated move that has all but parroted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud after it was widely determined that the president lost his bid for re-election thanks in no small part to Black and Latino voters — the same demographics when taken together that comprise the largest voting bloc in California’s 37th Congressional District.

Without providing evidence of any wrongdoing, Webber tweeted the phrase that has become the go-to rallying cry for Republicans who refuse to accept that Trump lost: “Every LEGAL vote needs to be counted!”

I’m going to the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office in Norwalk today to audit the vote counting procedures. I will NOT concede. Every LEGAL vote needs to be counted! — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 9, 2020

But according to the New York Times, which updates its results page for the race daily, that’s precisely what’s happening. An estimated 9 percent of the election’s votes had not yet been been reported in the precinct, which is still tabulating “late-arriving mail ballots and provisional ballots” in a process projected to be completed in a little more than a month from now.

However, with 245,962 votes to Webber’s 39,367, the election math obviously favors Bass, who’s primed to be sworn into her sixth term in January. The California secretary of state’s website says the results will be certified by Dec. 11.

To be sure, it was unclear how serious of a candidate Webber was in the first place, what with his professional background being in film production. A questionnaire he filled out for Ballotpedia showed that he believes he’s the best candidate in part because of his “ability to tell stories.” Perhaps even more telling is the ironic fact that the Jamaican-born member of the South Los Angeles-Inglewood Republican Assembly is staunchly anti-immigration.

We will take back this country from the frauds, the cheats and the liars! They will NOT get away with this! — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 9, 2020

“We need stronger immigration policy to reduce drug trade, and decrease job theft, wage suppression, and displacing American citizens from accessing the already-scarce affordable housing and services that should go to Americans,” he answered on the Ballotpedia questionnaire.

Sound familiar?

Webber isn’t only trying to delegitimize his own election results. He’s also been tweeting without proof that Joe Biden will not be certified as the next president “depending on how the courts rule,” a reference to the flurry of desperate lawsuits Trump’s campaign filed in various states centered on challenging vote-counting.

You won’t be President then either. Trump will or Kamala will, depending on how the courts rule. You… never. Not even an hour. https://t.co/iob1FcrdSZ — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 9, 2020

The election in California’s 37th Congressional District was routine for Bass, the powerful Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who was an integral part of the House’s successful impeachment of Trump before being named to Biden’s short list of his potential vice-presidential running mates. She won her previous election in 2018 by a similar margin and won more than 89 percent of the vote compared to her failed Republican challenger’s nearly 11 percent.

So last week’s election results really shouldn’t raise any eyebrows, let alone any specter of suspicion of fraudulent activities to validate her win. Unless, of course, you embrace unfounded conspiracy theories that only serve to make you look like more of a loser.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised Trump, Dies

Highest-Ranking Black Staffer In The White House Quit Right Before Trump Lost

Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss was originally published on newsone.com