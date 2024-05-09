The Bijou Star Files: Ben Crump Is Representing History Repeating Itself Once Again

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 9, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Florida Deputies Who Fatally Shot US Airman Burst Into Wrong Apartment, Attorney Says
At the time of the fatal shooting, the 23-year-old was on FaceTime with an unidentified woman who reported the incident’s events to the victim’s family’s attorney. Read More
Congrats! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Marries Tech Executive
Roomies, somebody call Myra ’cause her man Steve Urkel got himself a tech executive! Read More
DJ Vlad Apologizes To Black Professor For Threatening Her Princeton Position
Black X has not been letting up on DJ Vlad since he threatened a Princeton professor’s job on Saturday (May 4). He and Morgan Jerkins exchanged words on the social platform after she attempted to center Black people in conversations about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap beef. Read More
Drea Kelly Reacts After Beyoncé Joins In On Her Viral ‘II Hands II Heaven’ Dance Craze (WATCH)
Drea Kelly is sharing her reaction after Beyoncé joined in on her viral dance craze. Read More
TikTok Is Already Partially Banned In 19 Countries, But They’re Fighting To Stay In The US
TikTok is swinging back at the United States’ attempt to force their sale. Read More
CUBA GOODING JR.RODNEY JONES IS JUST AFTER MONEY …I Barely Know Diddy!!!
Cuba Gooding Jr‘s firing back at allegations made in Rodney Jones‘ lawsuit against Diddy … and, he’s also distancing himself from the drama at large. Read More
CARDI B DEFENDS HERSELF ON MET GALA FLUB …I’m Not a Racist, Guys!!!
Cardi B thinks anyone who’s offended over her not being able to ID the designer of her dress is faking outrage … and she’s got an explanation for the brain fart. Read More
LEBRON JAMES RACIST POSTER GOES ON DISPLAY AT SCHOOL ART SHOW… Officials Investigating
A racist posterboard featuring images of LeBron James and monkeys was somehow put on display at a school art exhibition over the weekend … and officials are now investigating how in the world the offensive piece was allowed to make it there. Read More
MARTIN LAWRENCE COMING BACK TO STAND-UP!!! 36 Cities with All-Star Backing
“Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” isn’t the only heat wave Martin Lawrence will be commanding this summer — Read More
Man Who Attempted To Shoot Pastor In The Face At Church Is Now Charged With Homicide In His Cousin’s Death
New information about the man who attempted to shoot a pastor in front of his congregation is being revealed. Read More
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Apologizes for Claiming Black Children in the Bronx ‘Don’t Even Know What the Word Computer Is’
The apology came after several politicians condemned her remark. Read More
‘P-Valley’ Ups 3 Actors To Series Regulars As Production For New Season Kicks Off
The countdown for when the Starz series will be back on your screen has officially started as production has kicked off in Atlanta. Read More
Prince’s Famous Purple Rain Tour Guitar ‘Cloud 3’ Expected To Auction Off For Up To $600k
Wealthy fans of late superstar Prince may have a chance to claim one of his most prized possessions soon. Read More
Jennifer Lopez Drops "Dinero" Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled