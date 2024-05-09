The Bijou Star Files: Ben Crump Is Representing History Repeating Itself Once Again

CLOSE

Florida Deputies Who Fatally Shot US Airman Burst Into Wrong Apartment, Attorney Says

At the time of the fatal shooting, the 23-year-old was on FaceTime with an unidentified woman who reported the incident’s events to the victim’s family’s attorney. Read More

Congrats! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Marries Tech Executive

Roomies, somebody call Myra ’cause her man Steve Urkel got himself a tech executive! Read More

DJ Vlad Apologizes To Black Professor For Threatening Her Princeton Position

Black X has not been letting up on DJ Vlad since he threatened a Princeton professor’s job on Saturday (May 4). He and Morgan Jerkins exchanged words on the social platform after she attempted to center Black people in conversations about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap beef. Read More

Drea Kelly Reacts After Beyoncé Joins In On Her Viral ‘II Hands II Heaven’ Dance Craze (WATCH)

Drea Kelly is sharing her reaction after Beyoncé joined in on her viral dance craze. Read More

TikTok Is Already Partially Banned In 19 Countries, But They’re Fighting To Stay In The US

TikTok is swinging back at the United States’ attempt to force their sale. Read More

CUBA GOODING JR.RODNEY JONES IS JUST AFTER MONEY …I Barely Know Diddy!!!

Cuba Gooding Jr‘s firing back at allegations made in Rodney Jones‘ lawsuit against Diddy … and, he’s also distancing himself from the drama at large. Read More

CARDI B DEFENDS HERSELF ON MET GALA FLUB …I’m Not a Racist, Guys!!!

Cardi B thinks anyone who’s offended over her not being able to ID the designer of her dress is faking outrage … and she’s got an explanation for the brain fart. Read More

LEBRON JAMES RACIST POSTER GOES ON DISPLAY AT SCHOOL ART SHOW… Officials Investigating

A racist posterboard featuring images of LeBron James and monkeys was somehow put on display at a school art exhibition over the weekend … and officials are now investigating how in the world the offensive piece was allowed to make it there. Read More

MARTIN LAWRENCE COMING BACK TO STAND-UP!!! 36 Cities with All-Star Backing

“Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” isn’t the only heat wave Martin Lawrence will be commanding this summer — Read More

Man Who Attempted To Shoot Pastor In The Face At Church Is Now Charged With Homicide In His Cousin’s Death

New information about the man who attempted to shoot a pastor in front of his congregation is being revealed. Read More

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Apologizes for Claiming Black Children in the Bronx ‘Don’t Even Know What the Word Computer Is’

The apology came after several politicians condemned her remark. Read More

‘P-Valley’ Ups 3 Actors To Series Regulars As Production For New Season Kicks Off

The countdown for when the Starz series will be back on your screen has officially started as production has kicked off in Atlanta. Read More

Prince’s Famous Purple Rain Tour Guitar ‘Cloud 3’ Expected To Auction Off For Up To $600k

Wealthy fans of late superstar Prince may have a chance to claim one of his most prized possessions soon. Read More

