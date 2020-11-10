CLOSE
Beyonce’ Teams Up With Peloton and HBCUs For A Health Initiative Partnership

‘Tis the season of Beyonce’! On top of dropping her second Ivy Park collection, and making the cover of British Vogue, the queen is partnering with the fitness app, Peloton to keep the girls in shape.

The Beyonce’ x Peloton multi-year partnership will introduce a collaboration with 10 HBCUs by providing digital memberships that would allow full access to fitness classes within the Peloton app.

Essence reports that Beyonce’ is not only a Peloton member but she is the most requested artist on their platform.

Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing and Communications for Peloton says, “Over time, we developed a series of classes that exclusively feature an artist’s catalog with everyone from Dolly Parton to Jennifer Lopez,” Treseder shared. “Our members loved them. So we started to think and talk about how we could build upon the series and make it even more impactful for our members and the larger world.”

As a part of Peloton’s anti-racist company pledge and Beyonce’s commitment to HBCUs, the initiative is striving to give cultural access to health and fitness across communities.

Along with the partnership, the fitness app is taking their relationships with HBCUs a step further by recruiting partnerships at the internships and undergraduate levels.

“I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way, ” Beyonce said in a provided statement. “I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University, can expect digital memberships by the end of November.

