News You Can’t Use: Every Dude Done Did This…[WATCH]

Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

[caption id="attachment_3027155" align="aligncenter" width="713"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Ayesha Curry set the Internet ablaze when she appeared on Jada Pinkett’s “Red Table Talk,” where she revealed her insecurities surrounding the lack of attention she gets from men outside her marriage. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “There are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'” After which, Jada agreed with Ayesha’s sentiments. “I don’t want it,” Ayesha added, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking.” https://www.facebook.com/redtabletalk/videos/621830118291335/ The rest of the women on the panel attempted to comfort Ayesha and assure her, she isn’t feeling the desire of men because she “isn’t looking.” Men are in their feelings over her comments, condemning her for making such statements on a public platform on top of being married. Here’s the thing, both men and women want to feel desired. Yet men, who’ve been conditioned by society that women should be pious and prudish, feel despite her husband being desired by thousands of women that Ayesha should be content by the love she receives from her husband. The Internet allows everyone to have an opinion. In Ayesha’s defense, she’s been with Steph Curry for over 10 years, has three kids and lived in the shadows of his mainstream NBA career. It seems understandable a woman whose been in a longterm relationship with a high-profile athlete would feel insecure especially when she deals with women throwing themselves at her man at every stop on the road. Just because a woman becomes a wife and a mother, doesn’t mean she does want to feel like a woman who is still attractive. And there’s nothing wrong with that as long as she does not act on it. The Internet is divided on Ayesha’s comments and like always, took to social media to cast judgement on the celebrity author and chef: