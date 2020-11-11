The Bijou Star Files: It Appears The Supreme Court Won’t Touch Obamacare

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 11, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

U.S. Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they are unlikely to strike down the Obamacare healthcare law in a legal challenge brought by Texas and 17 other Republican-governed states and joined by President Donald Trump’s administration.

BREONNA TAYLOR Ex- Cop Charged in Case SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

The only officer to be charged in the Breonna Taylor case is just now accused of sexual assault — something the alleged victim claims his bosses knew about, but did nothing to correct.

MSNBC LIVE REPORT ‘OH S***, F***!!!’ Sorry For Air Screwup

NBC’s Ken Dilanian is the latest victim of the dreaded hot mic … unwittingly unleashing a stream of curse words on live TV, but he’s got an explanation and an apology.

Beyoncé Teams Up With Exercise Equipment Company Peloton & Offers HBCU Students A 2-Year Digital Membership

Beyonce is doing it once again when it comes to giving back to HBCUs. This time she has teamed up with popular exercise equipment company Peloton as she gifts HBCU students a two-year membership.

Bow Wow Offers Advice On How To Become A “Thottreprerneur”

By now many people know that Bow Wow doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing what is on his mind, and he doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinion on social media. So it was no surprise when he decided to share some advice on how to become a “thottreprerneur” with his followers.

Grand Jury Announces No Charges Will Be Filed Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Dreasjon Reed

Dreasjon ” Sean” Reed live-streamed the high-speed chase with him and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Facebook moments before he was fatally shot and killed on May 6th. A grand jury decided today that former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer, Dejoure Mercer, will not face any criminal charges in Sean’s death.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Joins The Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit

Daniel Cameron is one of 10 Republican Attorney Generals that have joined the case.

Donald Trump Launches PAC To Prepare for 2024 Presidential Election

According to Trump campaign officials, Donald Trump is expected to launch a leadership PAC this month “win or lose.”

