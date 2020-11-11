CLOSE
What’s Trending: How Are You Spending Thanksgiving During The Pandemic? [WATCH]

Coronavirus cases are continuing to increase throughout the year, gathering for the holidays is a hard decision to make amongst the family. Though the CDC guidelines are suggesting that families only celebrate within their own household, some families are willing to take the risk.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their holiday plans and listeners chime in to discuss their Thanksgiving plans in two weeks.

 

What’s Trending: How Are You Spending Thanksgiving During The Pandemic? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

