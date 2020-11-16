The Bijou Star Files: Trump Won’t Be Special or Protected By Twitter Soon

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Trump Will Lose His Special Twitter Protections in January

Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20; the social media company confirmed this week.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dame Dash Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Raquel Horn

Hip-hop superstar and serial entrepreneur Dame Dash (real name Damon Anthony Dash) along with his fiancé photographer and designer Raquel “Rocky” Horn have welcomed a bundle of joy.

KAMALA HARRIS DATED MONTEL WILLIAMS IN 2001

Everyone knows Kamala Harris made history by being voted in as the first Black, Asian and female Vice President, but some people don’t know she used to date Montel Williams!!! But do you really care??

Erykah Badu Claims She Tested Positive & Negative In Both Nostrils When Testing For COVID-19

On Friday, Erykah Badu announced that she took a COVID-19 test that gave her both a positive and negative test result.

DONALD TRUMP CONCEDES HE LOST TO BIDEN …Then Takes It Back

Donald Trump has just shockingly conceded the election … or did he?

BARACK OBAMA I Had To Campaign For Biden …TRUMP PRESIDENCY ‘NOT NORMAL’

Barack Obama did not want to hit the campaign trail — it’s not really something former Presidents do — but he felt it was necessary because Donald Trump‘s tenure “was not normal.”

JEREMIH HOSPITALIZED IN THE ICU WITH COVID …Prognosis Bad, On Ventilator

Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he’s being treated at, and we’re told his condition has recently gotten worse.

DONALD TRUMP No Presidency, No Prob …$1 MILLION JUST TO OPEN HIS TRAP!!!

Donald Trump‘s got a new way to pay off his massive debt after leaving the Oval Office … there are huge sums to be made for speaking engagements.

PRESIDENT TRUMP NO COVID VACCINE FOR YOU, NY!!!

Cuomo responded by essentially saying it’s not up to POTUS which states get the vaccine … adding, “I don’t think the FDA is going to play games at this point. So I don’t anticipate any real issue.”

AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER SUSPECTS DENIED BOND

The father and son charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are staying put in jail pending their trial … a judge just denied their request for bond.

DONALD TRUMP DRIVES-BY ‘MILLION MAGA MARCH’ Protesting Election Results

Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he’s the victim of election theft, but after he left, violence erupted.

KOBE BRYANT ON FORBES LIST OF ‘HIGHEST-PAID DEAD CELEBS’

Kobe Bryant is still a titan of industry — even in death — so says Forbes which just ranked him #6 on its “Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020” list.

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Is Elected to Belize’s House of Representatives

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne announced he was running for a seat on the House of Representatives in his home country of Belize. –Shyne won!

Masika Kalysha Is A Rapper Now

Masika Kalysha is known for being the clapback queen on social media with her scathing reads, but now she wants to be known for her bars.

Barack Obama Says He’s Not Joining Joe Biden’s Cabinet: Michelle ‘Would Leave Me’

If you were hoping to see Barack Obama return to the White House, you would be disappointed. A return to the White House is not in the cards for the former president.

New York City Will Now Send Mental Health Experts Instead of Cops to Help On Certain 911 Calls

New York City is launching a new pilot program in 2021 that will send mental health experts instead of cops to respond to 911 calls that are mental health-related and considered nonviolent.

74,000 Come Forward To Accuse Boy Scouts Of America Of Sexual Abuse

Over 74,000 sex abuse accusers have come forward to seek their portion of money from the Boy Scouts of America before the Monday bankruptcy court deadline.

Kelly’s Former Manager Is Seeking A Plea Deal For Intimidating Victims

Kelly’s former manager, Donnell Russell, is currently in talks of a plea deal for stalking an anonymous “Jane Doe” victim in Kelly’s sexual abuse case.

Golden State Warriors Will Spend $30 Million On COVID-19 Testing To Reopen Arena

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up to drop some serious cash on COVID-19 testing to open the Chase Center at 50 percent capacity for the upcoming NBA season. Team owner Joe Lacob says that he is prepared to spend $30 million on testing.

Federal Prosecutors Assigned By Barr To Monitor Election Misconduct Find No Evidence of Substantial Fraud

Sixteen assistant U.S. attorneys, who were specially assigned to monitor malfeasance in the 2020 election, have urged Attorney General William P. Barr to rescind his recent memorandum allowing investigators to publicly pursue allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” after they said they had not seen evidence of any substantial anomalies.

2 Chainz Speaks On Kanye West And Lil Wayne’s Support For Donald Trump: ‘They’re Not My Partners For Based On Their Political Preference’

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz opens up about his feelings toward Kanye West and Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump.

Eve Opens Up About Her & Her Husband’s Journey To Get Pregnant: We’ve Been Trying & Trying & Trying

Just weeks after Eve announced she was leaving The Talk to “concentrate on expanding her family,” she explained how far she’s had to go in the process already.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Ciara & Russell Wilson To Release New Fragrances Together

From music to football, Ciara and Russell Wilson have mastered their own lanes separately, now they’re coming together for a joint venture, the R&C Fragrance Duo.

Black Ink Crew’s Dutchess Lattimore Talks Being Suicidal After Leaving Show: Reality TV Is Meant To Diminish Mental Health

Reality star and tattoo artist Dutchess Lattimore (born Crystana Lattimore) “Reality TV is meant to diminish mental health not only for the people on the show but for the people that watch the show.”

Busta Rhymes Opens Up About Near Death Experience That Caused Him To Change His Life

In an episode of “The Messy Truth with Van Jones,” Busta Rhymes admitted to going from 267 lbs to 340 lbs after the loss of his father.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Good News’ Drops November 20!

Megan Thee Stallion fans, a.k.a. Hotties, the wait is almost over! The Houston, Texas-native took to her Instagram to officially announce the “good news” that new music from her is on the way

Producer Hitmaka Recalls Hanging Out With Ray J & Whitney Houston, Says He Walked In On Whitney Taking Off Her Clothes

It looks like some old secrets are being revealed about the late Whitney Houston and her rumored relationship with singer/reality tv star Ray J.

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine almost 95% effective

Both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com