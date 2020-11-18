LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Due to COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases increasing in large numbers in Ohio and nationwide, one local county is taking action to help reduce the spread of the virus.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Cuyahoga County has ordered “a stay-at-home advisory” that is now in effect as of Nov. 18 until Dec. 17.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the new legislation, people are only advised to leave their homes for the following reasons: school

work

going to the grocery store

picking up food

medical care Otherwise, officials are asking people to stay at home as much as possible.

Basically, as Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish puts it, “Just stay home.”

People are also recommended to not make any trips out of Ohio for the time being, and to “forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday season.”

It is also recommended that any activity that is celebratory should not take place until the “spike” down dramatically.

This order comes as COVID-19 cases continue to soar at alarming rates with the City of Cleveland reporting 509 cases that came down earlier in the week.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Video, Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland