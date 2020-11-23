Rapper Mo3 was running for his life before he was gunned down in cold blood on a Dallas freeway. Footage of the alleged killer as he left the scene of the murder while holding a gun has been revealed.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mo3 was shot and killed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in broad daylight.

Reports TMZ:

The Dallas Police Department released the picture late Thursday night in hopes the public can help them identify the male suspect, whom cops say was seen driving in a possible 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro. Cops are asking anyone with information to contact the Dallas Police Homicide Unit. TMZ broke the story … Mo3 was being tailed moments before he was shot and killed in his hometown. The rapper had left a friend’s house before he noticed he was being followed from the home to a gas station. The chase ended up on the I-35 and, in an attempt to lose the other vehicle, Mo3 tried to get around traffic but ended up crashing. We’re told Mo3 got out of his car and ran for his life before he was gunned down in broad daylight. Police are hoping someone comes forward with concrete information about the murder. RIP.

Rapper Mo3’s Killer Shown In Photo With Gun on Freeway was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: