SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics

After almost a decade in Cleveland, Tristan Thompson’s time with the Cavaliers has now concluded.

Rich Paul, Thompson’s agent, has revealed to Yahoo Sports that the longtime Cavs power forward and center has signed with the Boston Celtics for a two-year deal that is worth $19 million as reported. This comes after Thompson, 29, had become a free agent.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Thompson spent nine years with the Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career. He averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 12.0 points per game to go with 10.1 rebounds per contest in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

He was the “fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft” who later played a part in the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship. Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are now the only two members of that team to continue to play for the team as of right now.

Will you miss Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier?

