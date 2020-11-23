CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

After almost a decade in Cleveland, Tristan Thompson’s time with the Cavaliers has now concluded.

Rich Paul, Thompson’s agent, has revealed to Yahoo Sports that the longtime Cavs power forward and center has signed with the Boston Celtics for a two-year deal that is worth $19 million as reported.  This comes after Thompson, 29, had become a free agent.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Thompson spent nine years with the Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career. He averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 12.0 points per game to go with 10.1 rebounds per contest in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

He was the “fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft” who later played a part in the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship.  Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are now the only two members of that team to continue to play for the team as of right now.

Will you miss Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

The Audacity! Tristan Thompson Wished Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday On The ‘Gram
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Ken Jennings Crush Jeopardy's Winnings Record
Ken Jennings to Serve as Guest Host of…
 2 hours ago
11.23.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Fans Not Happy About Doja Cat Winning AMAs…
 3 hours ago
11.23.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME
How Ricky Schroder Helped Kyle Rittenhouse Get Released…
 3 hours ago
11.23.20
90th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
What is Up With Where Franklin Was Sitting…
 4 hours ago
11.23.20
Exclusives
Close