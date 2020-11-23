CLOSE
SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Now 7-3 in AFC North Thanks to 22-17 Win Over the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating and so are the fans!

The team was able to pull out a stunning win against the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22-17.  That’s that same Eagles who had won the Big Game against the New England Patriots back on February 4, 2018!

Apparently, the Eagles were no match against the Browns with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

The victory came despite bad weather conditions in Downtown Cleveland, but that didn’t stop a game that ended up being a great one after Sione TakiTaki got a “50-yard interception return for a touchdown” after a slow start for the Browns in the first half.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Philly tied the game at 7-7 early in the third when Richard Rodgers caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

The Browns came right back to notch a 46-yard field goal and followed that up with a safety when Olivier Vernon tackled Wentz in the endzone.

When the Eagles tried to respond with a field goal, the Browns answered back with Nick Chubb running 54 yards to help Kareem Hunt to score a touchdown.

With 30 seconds left in the game, the Browns “put the game away” with a oneside kick.

The team is now 7-3 in the 2020 NFL season and second overall in the AFC North division with only the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of them at 10-0.  This also means that the Browns are in the hunt for the playoffs.

The next game for the Browns are against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

Exclusives
